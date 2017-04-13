16 High-Tech Companies Setting the Standard for Business Ethics
Increasingly, corporate responsibility in many leading organizations goes way beyond creating codes or green-washing corporate messaging. In fact, industry powerhouses understand that leading in terms of creating and following ethical practices of all kinds is just good business.
The Ethisphere 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company ranking identified the 124 honorees in 19 countries and 52 industries. The award honors “those companies who recognize their role in society to influence and drive positive change; consider the impact of their actions on their employees, investors, customers and other key stakeholders; and use their values and culture as an underpinning to the decisions they make every day.”
The assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient (EQ). To identify the winners, Ethishere generated scores in five key categories:
- Ethics and compliance program (35%)
- Corporate citizenship and responsibility (20%)
- Culture of ethics (20%),
- Governance (15%)
- Leadership, innovation and reputation (10%)
Leading companies were notable in that they engaged in efforts to measure its corporate culture through corporate surveys, reviews of social media, management interviews, employee interviews and more. Further, most (92%) presented the findings of these efforts to their board of directors. In addition, those who set the bar on ethics provided specific training to managers about their special responsibility in ethical role models.
Ownership is another key factor. “Honorees are elevating the owners of their program to more pronounced roles within the organization, while an increasing number of honorees are ensuring the program ownership is a full-time and dedicated position,” the report said.
More than a dozen of the winners are leaders in technology, electronics, and supply chain related fields including automotive; electronics and semiconductors; diversified machinery; logistics and transportations; and technology. Click on the image below to start a slideshow of the finalists on EETimes sister site EBN.
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN