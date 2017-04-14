REGISTER | LOGIN
TSMC Expects First-Half Smartphone Slump

4/14/2017 09:01 AM EDT
TAIPEI — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the largest foundry for customers in the smartphone business including Apple and MediaTek, says it is expecting an inventory correction in smartphones to continue through the first half of this year.

“Fabless days of inventory (DOI) are still high. Our second-quarter guidance reflects a severe inventory adjustment in the smartphone and PC markets,” TSMC Co-CEO Mark Liu said at an event in Taipei to announce the company’s first-quarter results. “Fabless DOI should return to normal around the end of the second quarter this year.”

The company, a bellwether for the electronics industry, revised its outlook for the overall semiconductor market upward by three percentage points to 7 percent growth this year due to stronger than expected demand for memory products. For the same period, TSMC cut its forecast for overall foundry market growth to 5 percent from the original 7 percent it predicted three months ago. TSMC maintained its expectation for its own growth to be in a range of 5 percent to 10 percent.

The company, which has about half of the overall foundry market, said it expects to increase its market share during the second half of this year as it ramps up production of 10nm products.

TSMC has lagged behind foundry rival Samsung by about three months with the launch of 10nm products.

The company may see 10nm sales soar during the second half this year as it uses the 10nm process to make the A11 application processor for Apple’s iPhone 8, according to independent analyst Andrew Lu in a report written for research provider Smartkarma. TSMC says it expects 10nm to account for about 10 percent of its sales during the second half of this year.

Leading Geometries
In the meantime, it’s been a bit of a slog. Sales of TSMC’s most advanced 16/20 nm products slipped to 31 percent of total first quarter 2017 revenue compared with 33 percent during the fourth quarter of 2016. Sales of communications chips fell by 18 percent between the two quarters.

In the 16/20nm node, the company has faced strong competition from Samsung, which makes 14nm products for Qualcomm. TSMC aims to offer 12nm products based on its 16nm technology after it completes 12nm development work in the second half of this year. The 12nm technology will be an “optical shrink” of 16nm, which will allow customers to convert existing 16nm designs easily, according to TSMC Co-CEO CC Wei.

TSMC’s cash cow 28nm products edged up to 25 percent of the company’s overall sales in the first quarter this year compared with 24 percent in the fourth quarter last year. The company is hanging on to a 90 percent share of the 28nm market even as rivals such as Intel are trying to take away business in that segment, according to analysts at the results announcement.

TSMC may start to gain ground on its main rival Samsung when the Taiwan foundry starts production of 7nm chips in 2018.

“We will have a higher market share in 7nm,” Co-CEO Liu said.

Packaging Tech
TSMC expects its new packaging technology to start contributing more to company revenue. Its Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) will account for $500 million in sales this year compared with $100 million during the fourth quarter of last year.

TSMC says it is developing InFO packaging technology that provides “highly flexible integration of active and passive chip components for the 10nm, 7nm and more advanced nodes”. The company said it has been allocating an increasing portion of its capital expenditure to InFO and may spend as much as $1 billion on the packaging technology in the near future.

Alan Patterson covers the semiconductor industry for EE Times. He is based in Taiwan.

resistion
Author
Author
10nm status
resistion   4/15/2017 11:04:42 PM
NO RATINGS
The foundry situation at 10nm might be a better example to describe who is leading. Samsung looks like it is leading with Galaxy S8 product coming out within a week. It is using triple patterning which was some concern but now it is ready. Intel just a couple weeks ago announced its 10nm which uses SAQP so its density is much higher than Samsung's, but their Cannonlake product is not yet available, maybe end of this year or start of next year. TSMC focused so much on developing 7+nm, I think it distracted them from 10nm a little. As a lower focus, 10nm will be later this year, for Apple. GlobalFoundries took this even further, will have no 10nm; readiness is N/A.

DMcCunney
Author
Author
Re: 7nm tapeout?
DMcCunney   4/15/2017 6:42:31 PM
NO RATINGS
@resiston: You can't lead with a technology that's not ready.

They are making a large bet it will be ready when the time comes and will provide worthwhile benefits.

I think that's pretty much the way of the industry.

>Dennis

Bill_Higdon
Author
Author
Re: GlobalFounries must really be hurtin
Bill_Higdon   4/15/2017 6:26:38 PM
NO RATINGS
The effetcs caused by loss of people due to forced early retirement can bee seen in 2 projects, the A-12 attack aircraft & the Lockheed P-7.

resistion
Author
Author
Re: 7nm tapeout?
resistion   4/15/2017 8:47:41 AM
NO RATINGS
Thanks. Odd that they plan for EUV even though hardly any benefit (few layers, small footprint change) and not even ready. You can't lead with a technology that's not ready.

realjjj
CEO
CEO
Re: 7nm tapeout?
realjjj   4/15/2017 4:46:53 AM
NO RATINGS
From their Q1 results call, the transcript available on their iR site:

TSMC N7 will enter risk production in second quarter this year. So far, we have more than 30 customers actively engaged in N7. And we expect about 15 tape-outs in this year with volume production in 2018. In just 1 year after our launch of N7, we plan to introduce N7+ in 2018. N7+ will leverage EUV technology for a few critical layers to save more immersion layers. In addition to process simplification, our N7+ provides better transistor performance by about 10% and reduces the chip size by up to 10% when compared with the N7. High volume production of N7+ is expected in second half 2018 -- I'm sorry, in second half of 2019. Right now, our focus on EUV include power source stability, pellicle for EUV mask and stability of the photoresist. We continue to work with ASML to improve the tool productivity so that it can be ready for mass production on schedule.

 

 

resistion
Author
Author
Re: 7nm tapeout?
resistion   4/14/2017 9:27:12 PM
NO RATINGS
http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2016/09/tsmc-is-confident-in-their-superior-7nm-chips-being-ready-for-the-2018-iphone.html

"We are going to start on tape-out on 7-nano chips in first quarter of next year (2017) and start mass-producing in early 2018."

DMcCunney
Author
Author
Re: GlobalFounries must really be hurtin
DMcCunney   4/14/2017 3:53:00 PM
NO RATINGS
@emesdoublee: Now it makes sense why GlobalFoundries is having "early retirement". Does that ever work? Layoffs coming at GlobalFoundries.

Depends on what you mean by "works".

Every industry I'm aware of has resorted to this tactic at one time or another.  Everyone wants to control and lower costs, and salaries and fringe benefits are a major component of costs.  Encouraging older higher paid employees to take early retirement is a way of reducing costs. (The alternative is often "If we don't get enough people taking voluntary early retirement, we'll resort to forced layoffs.")

(I went through something like that a while back, getting laid off by an employer I'd worked at for a dozen years.  I had a grimly amusing exit interview with an HR staffer who presented me with a list of other IT staffers being laid off as well.  It didn't name names but did list poitions and ages. The subtext was clear - I wasn't being laid off because I was an older employee, and couldn't file an age discrimination suit - I was being laid off because they didn't want to pay the salary I had attained over the course of working there.)

The problem is that such efforts often let critically needed knowledge and talents walk out the door, with repercussions down the road.  "We really need to keep Joe because he's the only one who knows how to do X!" is not somethjing normally considered.

>Dennis

photonic
Author
Author
Re: 7nm tapeout?
photonic   4/14/2017 3:41:05 PM
NO RATINGS
I think it wiser to compete with TSMC rather than doubt them.

emesdoublee
Freelancer
Freelancer
GlobalFounries must really be hurtin
emesdoublee   4/14/2017 11:23:52 AM
NO RATINGS
Now it makes sense why GlobalFoundries is having "early retirement". Does that ever work? Layoffs coming at GlobalFoundries.

If TSMC is down that much, GlobalFoundries must really be getting hit hard. They were saying earlier that they were going to increase capacity at their fabs. Maybe that capacity increase is on hold?

http://www.timesunion.com/news/article/GlobalFoundries-needs-to-cut-East-Fishkill-11051980.php

I wonder how much more patience Mubudala will have with their money losing venture. Oil prices are headed back down again.

Hey Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, how much money are you going to let GloFo flush down the toilet? Hey Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, do you enjoy billion dollar losses every year? Are you guys glad you entered semiconductor market?

 

ceo

 

ahmed

resistion
Author
Author
7nm tapeout?
resistion   4/14/2017 9:55:35 AM
NO RATINGS
What happened to the 7nm tapeouts supposed to happen around now?
