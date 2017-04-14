Design Services Firm Synapse Expands in India
Post a comment
BANGALORE, India—Silicon Valley-based Synapse Design Inc., through its Bangalore-based subsidiary Synapse Techno Design Innovations Pvt Ltd, has acquired Asilicon, an engineering services company based in Ranchi, India.
While Synapse, a design services company, employs 300 engineers at its Bangalore facility and has engineering centers in seven countries, the Indian acquisition has resulted in a gain of 80 engineers and a second design center in India. Synapse Techno will hire 200 engineers to work at the Ranchi facility.
Devesh Gautam, Synapse chief operating officer, told EE Times India that Ranchi has a lot of untapped talent and that the company wants to help Jharkhand grow and become a model state for eastern India. "For engineers in Ranchi, those who join our company have a great opportunity to experience working collaboratively with our design centers based in seven countries and to work on highly complex SOCs and ASICs," he added.
Synapse Techno supports design and development of products for IDM, ODM and fabless semiconductor companies targeting automotive, 5G, IOT, storage data, gaming, camera, mobile and networking markets. Synapse Techno claims it taped out 35 complex SoCs last year at process nodes ranging from 28nm down to 7nm. Synapse Techno also delivers embedded software services for storage and LTE products.
“We are excited about the tremendous customer-driven growth we are experiencing,” said Satish Bagalkotkar, Synapse president and CEO, in a press statement. “The focus of the Ranchi office will be to provide lower-cost offshore design center services for our customer’s designs targeting 7nm and 10nm process technology.”
—Vivek Nanda is executive editor of EE Times Asia.
This article was originally published by EE Times India.