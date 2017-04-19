EUV Litho Coming Into Commercial Focus
SAN FRANCISCO—Executives from Dutch lithography vendor ASML NV said Wednesday (April 19) that the company expects to ship 20 to 24 extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools next year as the industry continues edging closer to production deployment of the oft-delayed next-generation lithography technology.
Peter Wennink, ASML's president and CEO, told analysts following the company's first quarter financial report Wednesday that the company continues to make progress toward its goals for EUV of 125 wafers per hour productivity and 90 percent light-source availability. Wennik alluded to presentations at the recent SPIE Advanced Lithography Conference from Intel, Samsung and TSMC showing their latest results with EUV systems and the status of the EUV infrastructure.
"And while there is still work to be done on things like the pellicle, there appear to be no major roadblocks for EUV insertion in the timeframes as indicated by our customers," Wennik said.
After years of often frustrating and painfully slow development, EUV is now poised to be deployed in production in the next couple years beginning with the 7nm node by the likes of Intel, TSMC and Samsung -- all of which invested in ASML as part of a customer investment program to help the company develop the technology.
ASML said Wednesday it has an order backlog in the pipeline of 21 NXE:3400B EUV systems—its most advanced EUV tool which started shipping this year—worth 2.3 billion euro (about $2.46 billion). ASML also has 14 older 3300 and 3350 systems in the field, most of which are expected to be upgraded.
G. Dan Hutecheson, CEO of semiconductor industry market watcher VLSI Research Inc., told EE Times that ASML's report didn't contain an unexpected news about EUV lithography.
"It’s pretty much moving along as planned," Hutecheson said. "Of course, the big issue now is can you get it to where it’s really systematically reliable and have it fully integrated into manufacturing, and that’s what everyone is working on now."
