Need Something Electronic? Try a Swapfest

6/20/2017 11:59 AM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On the morning of June 18, I headed off across the Charles River on bicycle to the monthly Flea at MIT to see what's on sale this year. As in past years, I saw test equipment, radios, computers, components, tools, and a mystery item (to be added as a comment). Despite it all, I didn’t come home with anything, though I would have bought an Apple AC extension cable for a MacBook charger for $1, but someone beat me to it. Nevertheless, there was plenty to see. Here's a sampling:

David Ashton
MIT Flea market
David Ashton   6/20/2017 9:07:26 PM
I love it when you go to the MIT flea market Martin.  Nothing like that near me so I live vicariously through your photos.

And I have no idea what the mystery item is.  From the discoloration on the ends of the electrodes, quite heavy sparking there.  They're not spring-loaded, so not a spot welder. Put us out of our misery....

 

Kevin Neilson
Re: What is this?
Kevin Neilson   6/20/2017 8:32:25 PM
I'm going with "rotary spark gap transmitter".

MeasurementBlues
Re: Spark distributor
MeasurementBlues   6/20/2017 2:07:49 PM
"does the center element rotate?"

It does.

GSKrasle
Re: What is this?
GSKrasle   6/20/2017 2:04:49 PM
Switch/sequencer for Neon signs?

But that should be make-before-break....

 

dt_hayden
Spark distributor
dt_hayden   6/20/2017 12:57:14 PM
Spark distributor from a Telsa?

 

Seriously though, does the center element rotate?  If so, how puch of a gap to the end of the radial elements?

MeasurementBlues
What is this?
MeasurementBlues   6/20/2017 12:20:00 PM
Can you identify this device? Click to enlarge.

