Need Something Electronic? Try a Swapfest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On the morning of June 18, I headed off across the Charles River on bicycle to the monthly Flea at MIT to see what's on sale this year. As in past years, I saw test equipment, radios, computers, components, tools, and a mystery item (to be added as a comment). Despite it all, I didn’t come home with anything, though I would have bought an Apple AC extension cable for a MacBook charger for $1, but someone beat me to it. Nevertheless, there was plenty to see. Here's a sampling:
I love it when you go to the MIT flea market Martin. Nothing like that near me so I live vicariously through your photos.
And I have no idea what the mystery item is. From the discoloration on the ends of the electrodes, quite heavy sparking there. They're not spring-loaded, so not a spot welder. Put us out of our misery....