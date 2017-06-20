Bosch Plans $1.1 Billion Fab in Dresden
AUSTIN, Texas—Robert Bosch GmbH will spend roughly one billion euro (about $1.1 billion) to build a 300-mm wafer fab in Dresden, Germany, the company said Monday (June 19), confirming German media reports that have been circulating for more than a week.
Bosch (Stuttgart, Germany) said construction of the fab should be completed by the end of 2019. Manufacturing operations are predicted to begin in 2021.
Building the fab ranks as the single biggest investment in the more than 130-year history of the company, according to Volkmar Denner, chairman of Boch's board of management.
"By extending our semiconductor manufacturing capacity, we are giving ourselves a sound basis for the future and strengthening our competitiveness," Denner said in a press statement.
Bosch is the world's leading supplier of microelectrical mechanical systems (MEMS) sales, with 2016 MEMS sales of about $1.16 billion, according to market research firm Yole Developpement. Bosch says it currently builds about 4 million MEMS sensor a day at its fab in Reutlingen, Germany, as well as 1.5 million ASICs. Seventy-five percent of Bosch MEMS sensors are used in communications and consumer electronics, Bosch said.
The fab in Dresden, which will eventually employ up to 700 workers, is needed to satisfy demand generated by the growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility applications, Bosch said.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
