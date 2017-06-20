Japan-led Consortium Wins Toshiba Memory Bidding
AUSTIN, Texas —Toshiba Corp. announced Wednesday (June 21) that is board of directors selected a consortium made up of the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), Bain Capital and the Development Bank of Japan as its preferred bidder for its memory chip spinoff, Toshiba Memory Corp.
Toshiba said the board determined that the consortium presented the best acquisition proposal based on valuation, certainty of closing and retention of employees. Toshiba also said the consortium’s bid would retain sensitive technology within Japan.
Toshiba didn’t say how much the consortium’s bid was worth. Media outlets have reported that the consortium’s bid was in excess of the $18 billion minimum that Toshiba had set.
The consortium’s bid was selected over several others, including one submitted by Broadcom Corp. and partner Silver Lake Partners and one submitted by contract manufacturer Foxconn in conjunction with Apple Inc. and Dell Inc.
Western Digital, Toshiba’s partner in NAND technology development and manufacturing, pushed hard to acquire the unit and has filed suit against Toshiba asking a California court to force Toshiba to halt the sale.
The consortium was thought to have the upper hand in bidding based on the Japanese government’s preference that the technology be transferred to a Japanese entity.
INCJ is a public-private partnership between the Japanese government and 19 Japanese companies. Bain Capital is an investment firm headquartered in Boston.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
