Much Ado About China’s Big IC Surge
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been two years since China announced a huge capital investment intended to kick-start an indigenous semiconductor industry. China’s ambitious “National IC Industry Development Outline” spells out a mission to build up a semiconductor industry that will eventually become self-sufficient.
So, how’s that working out for China?
At the Design Automation Conference (DAC) here this week, Shaojun Wei, dean at Tsinghua University (Beijing), told EE Times: “That’s a good question. The results are mixed.”
While acknowledging accelerated growth for manufacturing and fabless companies in China, Wei said he senses a certain amount of frustration.
Wei is a key advisor to the Chinese government on the National IC Industry Development Outline. Asked if the government is getting impatient, he said, “No. Chinese chip companies are the ones getting frustrated.” He explained, “Their expectations were very high… and they think things aren’t moving fast enough.”
China has been experiencing something of a fabless-chip gold rush. In 2011, China reportedly had 500 fabless chip companies. Today, Wei estimates more than 1,300.
That number, however, is grossly misleading.
“The scale isn’t there. These fabless companies are just too small,” Wei observed. In 2016, only 13 percent of fabless chip companies generated a majority (81 percent) of China’s fabless revenue (164.4 billion RMB, or about $24 billion) in 2016, according to the Chinese Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA). Further, more than half the Chinese fabless companies make less than 10 million RMB (about $1.5 million) a year.
At a DAC panel entitled “Growing IC Design and Ecosystem in China,” Chinese chip industry executives agreed that confusion surrounds the “Big Fund,” the nickname for the government’s IC investment support. A common assumption in the West is that the government is handing out free money to Chinese chip companies. Many Chinese startups who shared this belief came in, at last, for a surprise.
Central government funding is a small portion of the money available for China’s national IC industry development. Roughly 75 percent of the money comes from local governments and private equity funds.
At the DAC panel, Nanxiang Chen, executive vice chairman at China Resources Microelectronics (Wuxi, China), made it clear: “This isn’t free money. This isn’t a bank loan.”
Chen said, “Those apply for the funding from the Big Fund must have something to give back.” Squeezing gold from the Big Fund is just as tough as — or even tougher than — courting the tightfisted VCs on Sand Hill Road, he explained.
Put bluntly, many Chinese fabless companies “just aren’t ready for the Big Fund,” noted Steve Yang, CTO at Huada Empyrean Software Co., a Beijing-based EDA tool company. “Chinese companies need to grow some muscles first.” Many are still too immature to know how to use the money effectively, in his opinion.
Add to this the problem of the money’s arrival. Xiaoning Qi, CEO of C-Sky Microsystems Co., said, “Some fabless companies told me, even after having received investment commitment from a local government or private funds, they’ve seen only 20 percent of what they were promised.”
Booming manufacturing
According to a slide presentation prepared by Wei, an estimated 60 percent of the national IC fund goes to manufacturing, with 30 percent to fabless, and 10 percent for equipment and material.
With bigger and more advanced foundries already up and running at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Globalfoundries, Samsung and Intel, why would China insist on building out its own little foundries?
