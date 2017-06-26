Nvidia Deals Tilt Robo-Car Race
PARIS — Claiming that robo-car development by automakers has already moved from the R&D phase to production, Nvidia this week unveiled three new partnership deals — all aimed at leveraging its AI car-computing platform.
Nvidia announced Monday (June 26) that Volvo and Autoliv have selected Nvidia’s Drive PX 2 for production of self-driving cars in 2021.
Nvidia said that it also sealed a deal with ZF & Hella, who are both committed to working with Nvidia to deliver with the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) safety certification for the mass deployment of self-driving vehicles.
But wait. There’s more. Nvidia also disclosed an agreement Volkswagen, under which the German carmaker will expand deep learning “competence” throughout the enterprise and developing a number of AI apps running in the data center.
Prior to these disclosures, Nvidia had already picked up a number of other notable car OEMs and tier ones as partners for autonomous vehicle development. Among them, Tesla has been already using Drvie PX in its current-generation cars. Audi is planning to deliver Level 4 cars based on Drive PX platform in 2020, and Toyota will use Nvidia’s platform to power advanced autonomous driving systems. Separately, Daimler, Mercedes Benz (owned by Daimler) and tier one Robert Bosch have also chosen Nvidia as their autonomous platform partner.
Nvidia's senior automotive director Danny Shapiro told reporters, “The momentum of autonomous vehicles” is growing. The focus of activity is shifting from development to the “production phase.”
