Chip Sales Rose Again in May
SAN FRANCISCO — The global semiconductor sales posted another month of sequential and year-over-year sales growth in May, with growth in the Americas region leading the way, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) trade group.
The three-month moving average of chip sales in May totaled $31.9 billion, up 22.6 year-over-year and up 1.9 percent compared to April, according the SIA, which reports which sales estimates compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization.
May's performance furthers what is shaping up to be a very strong year for semiconductor industry growth. The WSTS last month revised its forecast for 2017 chip sales, saying it now expects sales to be up 11.5 percent year-over-year. This would mark the highest rate of growth for the industry since 2010.
"The global semiconductor market has settled into a period of significant and steady growth in 2017, with sales through May well ahead of the total from the same point last year," said John Neuffer, the SIA's president and CEO, in a press statement. Neuffer said the market growth has been consistent across all major regional markets and product categories, with memory chip sales leading the way.
Year-to-year chip sales in the Americas region grew faster than any other region globally in May, 30.5 percent, the SIA said. Growth in the Americas was followed closely by growth of 26.3 percent in China, 18.3 percent in Europe and 17.7 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, the SIA said. Sales in Japan grew by 15.8 percent year-over-year, SIA said.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
