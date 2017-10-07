Rambus Reportedly Exploring Sale Possibilities
SAN FRANCISCO — Memory technology licensor and chip vendor Rambus Inc. is working with a financial advisor to study options for its sale, according to a report by the Bloomberg news service.
No final decisions have been made about selling the company, according to the report, which cites anonymous sources.
Rambus declined to comment on the report through a spokesperson.
Rambus is a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company with a long history of patent litigation, including successful litigations against many of the largest memory chip vendors in the late 2000s. After years of collecting significant royalties from its double data rate (DDR) technology and earning a reputation as a patent troll, Rambus, which claims more than 2,500 technology patents returned to its roots as a fabless chip vendor in 2015.
After two years of unprecedented merger and acquisition activity, consolidation in the semiconductor industry has cooled in 2017. Imagination Technologies plc, a fellow IP licensor, is also exploring the sale of the company in light of losing its top customer, Apple, earlier this year.
--Dylan McGrath is editor-in-chief of EE Times.