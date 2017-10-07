Former Micron CEO Durcan Wins Noyce Award
SAN FRANCISCO—Mark Durcan, former Micron Technology Inc. CEO, was named winner of the 2017 Robert N. Noyce Award for contributions to the semiconductor industry.
The Noyce Award has been presented annually by the Semiconductor Industry Association and is considered to be the trade group's top honor. Previous winners include semiconductor industry luminaries such as Gordon Moore and Jack Kilby, among others, Steve Appleton, Durcan's predecessor at Micron, won the award in 2011, just months before he died in a plane crash.
"From his engineering roots to his recent work leading one of the world’s top manufacturers of memory products, Mark has strengthened our industry, advanced semiconductor technology, and reinforced America’s leadership of the global semiconductor market," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press statement.
Durcan served as CEO of Micron from 2012 until his retirement this past May. A 30-year Micron veteran, Durcan rose from process integration engineer to become the company's chief technology officer, president and ultimately CEO.
"It is a true honor to be selected for this award, and to join the ranks of its distinguished recipients, who are industry pioneers and icons," Durcan said.
The Noyce Award is named in honor of semiconductor industry pioneer Robert N. Noyce, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel.
Durcan will be presented the Noyce Award at the SIA's annual dinner Nov. 14 in San Jose.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.