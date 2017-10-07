20 Coolest Kickstarter Wearables This Summer
As the warm summer weather settles in for the summer, a lot of people head outdoors and want to take their technology with them. It’s no wonder, then that a bunch of engineers and designers are looking to use crowdsourcing platform Kickstarter to introduce their most innovative wearable products. All are hoping to be the next big thing like the Apple Watch, Fitbit, or Oculus virtual reality glasses.
The market for wearables is exploding, and promises to grow quickly for years to come. In fact, market research firm Research and Markets puts the worldwide market for wearable electronic devices at around $22.0 billion in 2016. “Key contributing factors for the growth of this market include increasing consumer preference for sophisticated devices, growing demand for IoT and connected devices, easy communication convenience, and significant growth prospects on next-generation displays in wearable devices through innovations,” the report noted.
The market research firm expects that figure to grow to $97.8 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than between 2017 to 2023. At least in part, the market is growing because innovators are continuously looking for ways to do more and collect more data. “The potential for data collection with wearable technology and providing insight into user interaction, ever-growing number of apps, sleek designs in the areas of aesthetics, and rapid health monitoring with the help of these devices will further drive market growth,” Research and Markets said.
That makes it a good time to look at some of the most popular wearable product ideas launched on Kickstarter in the past six months or so. Some still have a few weeks until the funding round ends while others have recently closed. All have surpassed their stated funding goals
The list of offerings provides a look into some clear trends in the wearables market. Although many of the ideas originated in the technology center of the Silicon Valley, winning ideas are being developed all over the world including in the UK, the EU, China, and even Croatia. Watches and earphones continue to be popular offerings, but innovators are also building glasses, wallets, and even electronic makeup. Inventors are hoping that wearable devices will help people improve posture, increase sleep quality, measure hydration and other health measures and more. Several devices are aimed at helping users extend the capabilities and usability of a device they already own. For example, a charger that promises to extend Apple Watch battery life or a buckle add on that turns any wristwatch into a fitness tracker.
Click on the image below to start a slideshow of the hottest wearable products on Kickstarter right now on EETimes sister site EBN.
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN