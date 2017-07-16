15 Kickstarter Robots Engineers Will Love
Robots and robotics are changing the way the world works. Consumer, enterprise, transportation, and industrial users are getting comfortable with robots that teach, perform tasks. and entertain. The popularity of robotics is clear with only a quick perusal of crowdsourcing platform Kickstarter.
“The key underlying story emerging in the industry is that industrial robotics, which has been the traditional pillar of the robotics market, has given way to non-industrial robot categories like personal assistant robots, UAVs, and autonomous vehicles,” says research director Aditya Kaul at market research firm Tractica.
The global robotics market will increase dramatically between 2016 and 2022, with revenue from unit sales of industrial and non-industrial robots rising from $31 billion in 2016 to $237.3 billion by 2022, according to a new research titled “Robotics Market Forecasts” from Tractic. Non-industrial robots are driving that growth, the firm said.
The capabilities of robotics is limited only by the imagination of the design engineer. Clearly there is demand for better robot parts, and designers created a variety of solutions including robotic arms and an actuator. One engineer created a fish drone that gives users a live look at the underwater world without making a dive and it garnered 10 times its financial goal in a few weeks. Other users chose to back a robot that takes on weeding tasks in the garden. Inexpensive Raspberry Pi and Arduino boards underpin several offerings that let Makers streamline their designs and help students of all ages learn about robots and other important science, technology, engineering and math concepts (STEM).
The Maker Movement is a force in the industry, both generating awareness and driving creativity. In 2016, Maker Fair’s around the world drew 1.4 million attendees compared to 22,000 just ten years earlier. These projects demonstrate the high level of enthusiasm for robot projects, as most were funded with dozens or hundreds of supporters making good sized donations to see their favorite projects come to life.
Engineers around the world are leveraging robotics in their projects. One out of five recent wins on Kickstarter came from designers and engineers in Japan, while Switzerland, Spain, and Austria were home to other designs. Of course, the United States and especially California had a strong track record of designs. “The key underlying story emerging in the industry is that industrial robotics, which has been the traditional pillar of the robotics market, dominated by Japanese and European robotics manufacturers, has given way to non-industrial robot categories like personal assistant robots, UAVs, and autonomous vehicles, with the epicenter shifting toward Silicon Valley,” Tractic’s report said.
Click on the image below to start a slideshow of successful robotics projects on Kickstarter on EETimes sister site EBN. Which design captures your imagination? What would you like to see robots doing in our world?
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN