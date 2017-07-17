Scenes From Semicon West 2017

SAN FRANCISCO—The annual Semicon West semiconductor manufacturing and materials tradeshow has come and gone. While attendance has fallen markedly in recent years, this year’s event boasted a certain swagger, boosted by an industry enjoying what is shaping up to be its best year in quite some time.
SEMI, the trade association that puts on the event at the Moscone Center here each year, is projecting that semiconductor equipment sales this year will rise to $49.4 billion, which would break the all-time industry record set way back in the heady dot com days of 2000.
The following pages feature a collection of images captured in the halls, the stages and the exhibit floor of Semicon West 2017.
Ajit Manocha, SEMI's president and CEO, speaks at a press conference just prior to the opening of Semicon West. Manocha, who took the helm of SEMI in March, joked that he joined in the organization at the right time--in the midst of one of the biggest equipment booms in recent memory. "Last year was a great year," Manocha said. "This is shaping up to be a great year, too."
Photo credit: SEMI Click here for larger image