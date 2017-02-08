Acqiris Reborn: Keysight Spins Off PCIe Digitizer Line
Post a comment
Boston — Acqiris SA yesterday announced that it is coming back to life, having been spun off from Keysight Technologies. The reborn company will become the sole provider of PCIe digitizer boards that have been part of Agilent/Keysight Technologies for the last 10 years. Keysight is keeping its PXIe digitizer boards, a line that came to Agilent Technologies when it acquired Acqiris in 2007. Didier Lavanchy, the former General Manager of Keysight's high-speed digitizer group, will become CEO of Acqiris SA.
Companies are acquired and spun off all the time, and the test and measurement business is no exception. Keysight Technologies is a spinoff of Agilent, which is a spinoff of Hewlett-Packard. In late 2006, Agilent announced that it would acquire Acqiris. That acquisition brought Agilent into the PCI, PXI, and CompactPCI digitizer business.
As PXI evolved into PXIe, Agilent and, later, Keysight chose to focus on automated test while paying less attention to the PC plug-in digitizer market. The PC plug-in market has, in general, moved away from automated test, which is where Keysight goes head-to-head with PXI creator National Instruments. Today, PC plug-in digitizers are more often used in scientific applications such as life sciences and physics than in automated test.The reborn Acqiris will compete with companies such as GaGe, a unit of Dynamic Signals, and Alazar Technologies.
Related articles:
- Agilent to acquire Acqiris
- Reconfigurable analyzers
- High-speed PCI digitizers deliver greater functionality
- Agilent expands PCI digitizer line
- High-speed multi-channel data-acq systems interface to PCs
- Low-power digitizer maximizes measurement throughput