REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
News & Analysis

Semiconductor Sales Tracking up 21% From 2016

8/4/2017 03:11 PM EDT
Post a comment
NO RATINGS

SAN FRANCISCO — Semiconductor sales are up nearly 21 percent year-to-date, punctuated by the highest ever sales total in the second quarter, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Chip sales for the second quarter totaled a record $97.9 billion, up 6 percent from the previous quarter and up 24 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016, according to the SIA, which reports sales figures compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization.

June's semiconductor sales rose to $32.6 billion, up 2 percent from May and up 24 percent from June 2016, the SIA said.

John Neuffer
John Neuffer

"The global semiconductor industry has enjoyed impressive sales growth midway through 2017, posting its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 and record monthly sales in June," said John Neuffer, the SIA's president and CEO, in a press statement.

The blistering pace of semiconductor sales in the first half of the year — attributed mainly to tight supplier and higher average selling prices in the memory chip market — has caused market watchers to revise upward forecasts for the industry growth since the year began. Just this week, market research firm IC Insights Inc. issued a revised forecast calling for semiconductor sales to grow 16 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast by the firm that called for 7 percent growth.

Neuffer highlighted sales in the America's market — which grew by 33 percent year-over-year in June. All regional markets reported year-to-year sales growth of at least 18 percent. Sales in June also improved sequentially in each region, according to the SIA.

"Conditions are favorable for continued market growth in the months ahead," Neuffer said.

Semiconductor sales in billions of dollars. Source: SIA.Click here for larger image
Semiconductor sales in billions of dollars.
Source: SIA.
Click here for larger image

—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.

Related content:

 

More Related Links
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon