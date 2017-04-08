Semiconductor Sales Tracking up 21% From 2016
Post a comment
SAN FRANCISCO — Semiconductor sales are up nearly 21 percent year-to-date, punctuated by the highest ever sales total in the second quarter, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).
Chip sales for the second quarter totaled a record $97.9 billion, up 6 percent from the previous quarter and up 24 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016, according to the SIA, which reports sales figures compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization.
June's semiconductor sales rose to $32.6 billion, up 2 percent from May and up 24 percent from June 2016, the SIA said.
"The global semiconductor industry has enjoyed impressive sales growth midway through 2017, posting its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 and record monthly sales in June," said John Neuffer, the SIA's president and CEO, in a press statement.
The blistering pace of semiconductor sales in the first half of the year — attributed mainly to tight supplier and higher average selling prices in the memory chip market — has caused market watchers to revise upward forecasts for the industry growth since the year began. Just this week, market research firm IC Insights Inc. issued a revised forecast calling for semiconductor sales to grow 16 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast by the firm that called for 7 percent growth.
Neuffer highlighted sales in the America's market — which grew by 33 percent year-over-year in June. All regional markets reported year-to-year sales growth of at least 18 percent. Sales in June also improved sequentially in each region, according to the SIA.
"Conditions are favorable for continued market growth in the months ahead," Neuffer said.
—Dylan McGrath is the editor-in-chief of EE Times.
Related content:
- Chip Sales Forecasts Continue to Rise
- Gartner Ups Chip Market Growth Forecast to 12%
- Expectations Rise as Chip Sales Keep Climbing
- Industry Giddy as Curtain Rises on Semicon West