Breaking News

Voltage Reference: Performance plus features

Demand for higher performance in mixed-signal circuits requires ever-better voltage references. But the highest-performance references of yesterday aren’t suitable, as they are generally simple products with few additional features.
NO RATINGS
1/5/2017 09:00 AM EST | Post a comment
Related Videos
Linear Technology
5G LTE is on the way. These systems will require more ...
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
09:45
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
The LTC3649 step-down regulator combines key features of a ...
In this short video we show an LED light demo to ...
The LTC2380-24 is a versatile 24-bit SAR ADC that combines ...
Wireless Power enables applications where it is difficult ...
07:41
LEDs are being used in current luxury model automotive ...
LED lighting is an important feature in today’s and future ...
05:27

Datasheets.com Parts Search

185 million searchable parts
(please enter a part number or hit search to begin)
Like Us on Facebook
Special Video Section
5G LTE is on the way. These systems will require more ...
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
09:45
Watch as a web server authenticates or rejects a water ...
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
Watch as a web server authenticates or rejects a water ...
Protecting sensitive electronic circuitry from voltage ...
Power can be a gating factor in success or failure of ...
Get to market faster and connect your next product to the ...
00:44
See how microQSFP is setting a new standard for tomorrow’s ...
The LTC3649 step-down regulator combines key features of a ...
Once the base layer of a design has been taped out, making ...
In this short video we show an LED light demo to ...
The LTC2380-24 is a versatile 24-bit SAR ADC that combines ...
In this short video we show an LED light demo to ...
02:46
Wireless Power enables applications where it is difficult ...
07:41
LEDs are being used in current luxury model automotive ...
With design sizes expected to increase by 5X through 2020, ...
01:48
Linear Technology’s LT8330 and LT8331, two Low Quiescent ...
The quality and reliability of Mill-Max's two-piece ...
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon