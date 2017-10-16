SIA Turns 40
The Semiconductor Industry Association's founding 40 years ago was a landmark occurrence that helped unify the industry behind common policy goals.
In about a month, semiconductor industry leaders and professionals will gather at the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Annual Award Dinner in San Jose to celebrate the industry’s illustrious history and its tremendous promise for the future. The Nov. 14 event also will mark SIA’s founding 40 years ago, a landmark occurrence that helped unify the industry behind common policy goals.
At the event, SIA will present the 2017 Robert N. Noyce Award — the industry’s top honor — to Mark Durcan, former CEO of Micron and a longtime leader in advancing semiconductor technology. From his engineering roots to his recent work leading one of the world’s top manufacturers of memory products, Mark has strengthened our industry, advanced semiconductor technology, and reinforced America’s leadership of the global semiconductor market. We are thrilled to honor him for his many accomplishments and look forward to his thoughts on the future of our industry.
Another highlight of the evening will be a keynote presentation by Gen. Keith Alexander, former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command. Semiconductors enable our military’s critical communications, navigation, weapons, and intelligence systems, as well as emergent applications like high-performance computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and others that are central to our national security. Gen. Alexander will discuss how maintaining America's global technology leadership is critical to strengthening U.S. defense and cybersecurity.
We're also excited to welcome the participation of the next generation of tech trailblazers, high-schoolers who participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition. These inspiring young men and women will be on hand to demonstrate their work.
In addition, we will celebrate four decades of industry cooperation under the SIA banner. Forty years ago, semiconductor industry icons Bob Noyce, Jerry Sanders, Charlie Sporck, and Wilf Corrigan gathered a Ming’s, a Chinese restaurant in Palo Alto, to found SIA, bringing together an intensely competitive industry in a collaborate effort to tackle a serious challenge coming from Japan. The challenges have evolved since then, but industry continues to cooperate through SIA to help drive policies that foster innovation and growth.
SIA unites the semiconductor industry, helping to provide one voice to advance our interests in Washington, D.C. and in capitals around the world. The SIA Award Dinner is the preeminent annual gathering of semiconductor professionals. This year’s event will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the industry’s past, present, and future with some of its top thought leaders.
For information about the event, tickets, and sponsorships, please visit the SIA website at www.semiconductors.org or contact Sarah Ravi at sravi@semiconductors.org. We hope to see you Nov. 14.
— John Neuffer is president and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association.