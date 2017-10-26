Apple: Supply Chain Disaster or Hero?
10/27/2017 00:01 AM EDT
Apple and its supply chain are always in the news. Oddly, sometimes they are cast as a sterling example while other times they are pointed to for big failures. What's going on?
When Apple puts a new product into the channel, both fans and foes start talking, comparing notes, debating features, and praising or disparaging the technical giant’s strategies, product designs, and more. Apple’s supply chain is perhaps one of its biggest differentiators, and, at the same time, one of its biggest potential stumbling blocks.
In the decade since the first iPhone hit store shelves, Apple has shipped more than 1.4 billion of them, generating over $700 billion in revenues and netting Apple $100 billion in net profit, according to Forbes. Apple aficionados have proved that they are willing to pay a premium for sleek design and ease of use. “The iPhone is more than likely the most profitable piece of technology ever to hit the market,” the article said.
The sheer popularity of Apple products may be one of its biggest stumbling blocks. For the last several iterations of the popular smartphone, long lines at Apple stores and empty shelves have frustrated consumers and had Apple scrambling to push its supply chain partners to deliver more of everything. The Apple X release, scheduled for early November, is no different. Except that reports indicate that Apple is encouraging partners to reduce the accuracy of facial recognition to get products made more quickly. And reports indicate that the company will deliver fewer phones to the market (only half as many) as originally projected. Further, pundits predict that demand will be lackluster.
Suddenly, supply challenges may mean that a tradeoff is being made between ease of use and product availability. (Read more on this on EETimes sister site, EBN:)
At the same time, Apple remains the most aggressive manufacturer around in terms of creating a notably sustainable supply chain. Two years ago, Apple announced that it would encourage its biggest suppliers to switch to clean power sources. Just this summer, Jabil jumped on the bandwagon, promising to run its Apple-related operations in China on renewable energy by next year. More recently, Apple has said that it is pursuing the use of recycled components in its iPhone to “stop mining the earth altogether,” according to Apple’s Environmental Responsibility Report. (Reed more on this on EETimes sister site, EBN: )
Apple is at a critical juncture in the development of its products and its supply chain. The next few months are going to be very interesting...
— Hailey Lynne McKeefry, Editor in Chief, EBN