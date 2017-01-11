Apple’s Qualcomm Grudge Runs Deep
11/2/2017 00:01 AM EDT
The industry is abuzz with speculation that Apple might disdain Qualcomm's 2018-model modem chips. Is Apple pulling all these maneuvers to win the legal fight at all costs?
So, what’s it going to cost Apple to win its legal battles with Qualcomm?
I’m not just talking about legal fees here. I wonder if Apple, the behemoth of the global smartphone market, feels entitled to put both iPhone users and cellular carriers at a disadvantage. Apple could do this by “detuning” the performance of Qualcomm’s modem chips, or it could simply dump Qualcomm altogether in favor of modem chips with lesser features and lower performance from Qualcomm competitors.
Is Apple pulling all these maneuvers to win the legal fight at all costs? Does Apple’s grudge against Qualcomm run so deep? Or is Apple bluffing, in an attempt to weaken Qualcomm that has dominated the smartphone chip market for too long?
Legal disputes between Apple and Qualcomm over Qualcomm’s licensing practices are well known. They’ve been dragging out seemingly forever, with none anywhere close to resolution.
Since Apple already sources non-Qualcomm chips from Intel, starting with iPhone 7 and 7-plus last year and continuing into the iPhone 8 family, investors are entertaining the possibility that a new iPhone scheduled for launch next year could ditch Qualcomm entirely, in favor of chips from Intel, possibly MediaTek.
Technology analysts, however, believe such an action could put Apple’s future iPhone users at a disadvantage. After all, not all modem chips are created equal.
Jim McGregor, founder and principal analyst at Tirias Research, doesn’t believe anyone would consider Intel and MediaTek on par with Qualcomm. He said, “Qualcomm holds an 18 to 24-month lead in wireless technology, similar to what Intel used to have in terms of process technology.”
The issue that separates Qualcomm from Intel in modem chips is CDMA support. McGregor noted, “Intel has not fielded a modem with CDMA yet (CDMA is used by Verizon and Sprint in the United Staets), but has indicated that one is coming.” He added, however, that MediaTek does have a modem supporting CDMA.
Further, there will be far-reaching ramifications for future iPhones if Apple parts ways with Qualcomm. McGregor said, “Both Intel and MediaTek are still lagging behind Qualcomm in future technologies like gigabit LTE and 5G, because it's Qualcomm's R&D and subsequent IP that helps define these standards.”
In his view, “Even if Apple switches away from Qualcomm chips, Apple will still end up paying royalties for the IP.”
Significantly, Apple has already gone out of its way to create an artificial parity between iPhones based on Qualcomm’s modem chips and those with Intel chips. McGregor said, “Apple has already been detuning the Qualcomm modems to ensure the difference in performance between the Intel and Qualcomm modems is not visible to consumers.”
Indeed, in a court document filed by Qualcomm earlier this year in the Apple vs Qualcomm case, Qualcomm wrote as follows:
Apple chose not to utilize certain high-performance features of the Qualcomm chipsets for the iPhone 7 (preventing consumers from enjoying the full extent of Qualcomm’s innovation); and then, when the Qualcomm-based iPhones still outperformed the Intel-based iPhones, Apple (i) falsely claimed that there was “no discernible difference” between iPhones with Qualcomm’s chipsets and iPhones with Intel’s chipsets, and (ii) acted to prevent Qualcomm from revealing to consumers the extent to which iPhones with Qualcomm’s chipsets outperformed iPhones with Intel’s chipsets.
Apple has withheld approximately XXXX [redacted] owed to Qualcomm
under a contract relating to a high-speed feature of Qualcomm’s chipset.
McGregor predicts, “That delta [between iPhones with Qualcomm’s modem and those with others’ modem] will grow with new technologies, as the current and future releases add support for higher speeds and other wireless technologies like mmWave, which Intel and MediaTek may not be able to support at the same time as Qualcomm.”
McGregor wonders if Apple could end up with new iPhones that “may be a generation behind in modem technology to Android phones that sell for a half to the third of the cost of the iPhone.” He added, “Note that this also impacts carriers, because the newer technologies improve spectrum efficiency and network efficiency while reducing the cost per bit to transmit data.”
Getting a design win in Apple’s iPhones is a huge deal for any chip vendors. But history shows little Apple loyalty to its chip suppliers who, once dumped, face a drop in stock prices that might well be fatal.
McGregor observed, “Apple does hold a grudge. Qualcomm wouldn't be the first supplier Apple has tried to trounce — just think of Samsung and Imagination — and it likely won't be the last.”
— Junko Yoshida, Chief International Correspondent, EE Times
