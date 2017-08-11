Qualcomm Takes Aim at Intel with ARM Server SoC
11/9/2017 12:01 PM EST
The Centric 2400 10nm server processor is a bold, expensive gamble that a company like Broadcom would never make.
After years of development, Qualcomm finally released its ARM-based processor server, and in the process made it clear that it is going directly after Intel’s cloud server business.
The Centriq 2400 10nm server processor is the result of a bold and expensive undertaking many years in the making. It represents the kind of ambitious, innovative gamble that the semiconductor industry needs to keep it vibrant. And it’s a bet that a company like Broadcom would never make.
In a San Jose event featuring ecosystem partners including Microsoft, Red Hat and Conanicol, Qualcomm announced that it’s in pilot production and has shipped Centriq cloud server processors for revenue this quarter.
Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs took to the podium to explain why Qualcomm invested in building a cloud server processor: With the advent of intelligent mobile processors and the forthcoming 5G standard, Qualcomm believes it is critical to have a data center that can scale to meet the demands of a connected world. Rather than rely on Intel to fulfill that data center need, Qualcomm believes it can bring value to this market.
Qualcomm is convinced its expertise in developing low-power ARM cores for mobile processors can be applied to server processors as well, lowering the power and cost of server processors while also maintaining performance. The company is quite proud that Centriq is the first 10 nm server processor to be put into production.
The Centriq 2400 processor consist of a family of SOC processors ranging from 40 to 48 cores. Qualcomm announced pricing for three variations of the processor, priced from $888 up to $1,995.
The Microsoft Azure team appears to be one of the early collaborators and customers for the Centriq processor. Microsoft has already deployed Centriq processors inside Microsoft for internal use and has ported a range of its toolchain for the processor, although there is no customer facing product yet.