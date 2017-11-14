Video: Microchip Demonstrates Vehicle Infotainment Connectivity
11/16/2017 00:01 AM EST
Microchip Technology demonstrates its infotainment connectivity solution at the 2017 ELIV electric vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany
In this new phone-dominated world, connectivity has become a key functionality in consumer products. This is nowhere more apparent than in vehicles, where the ability to interface with the driver and/or passenger(s) personal devices is becoming an actual selling point, especially to the younger generation of buyers.
In this video, Microchip Technology demonstrates its infotainment connectivity solution at the 2017 ELIV electric vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany. Microchip's USB-oriented system enables users to connect their phone to a vehicle’s infotainment system and have the display and controls immediately mirror the layout and functionality of that person’s phone interface for maximum ease of integration and use.
— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times.