REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Blog

Video: Microchip Demonstrates Vehicle Infotainment Connectivity

NO RATINGS

Microchip Technology demonstrates its infotainment connectivity solution at the 2017 ELIV electric vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany

In this new phone-dominated world, connectivity has become a key functionality in consumer products. This is nowhere more apparent than in vehicles, where the ability to interface with the driver and/or passenger(s) personal devices is becoming an actual selling point, especially to the younger generation of buyers.

In this video, Microchip Technology demonstrates its infotainment connectivity solution at the 2017 ELIV electric vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany. Microchip's USB-oriented system enables users to connect their phone to a vehicle’s infotainment system and have the display and controls immediately mirror the layout and functionality of that person’s phone interface for maximum ease of integration and use.

— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times. 

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon