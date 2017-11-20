A Look At Over-the-air Software Updates for Vehicles
11/21/2017 11:31 AM EST
Microchip Technology demonstrates its infotainment connectivity solution at the 2017 ELIV electric vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany
One of the more useful features in advanced vehicles is the ability to update software based systems remotely. It is important, however, to ensure the software and systems involved communicate in a safe, secure, and accurate manner.
In this video, automotive telematics and connected car service provider Airbiquity explains its Multi-ECU Over-The-Air Software and Data Management solution for advanced vehicles for EETimes at the ELIV electric-vehicle conference in Bonn, Germany. Made in conjunction with STMicroelectronics, the demo shown has representative circuits from all of the major subsystems that can be found in vehicles.
— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times.