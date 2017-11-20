Inside 5 AR/VR Headsets
11/22/2017 00:01 AM EST
Augmented and virtual reality headsets will see use in companies faster than in our living rooms, but that's not stopping developers from pushing the limits to woo consumers.
Here’s a sampler of some of the most interesting recent products from more than 150 AR/VR headsets we track at Greenlight Insights. We expect many of these to be short-lived efforts. Long term, systems that are compelling for both consumer and business users are most likely to succeed.
While consumer AR/VR gets most of the attention, businesses are finding headsets can help them increase efficiency and reduce time to market, while improving safety, quality and worker satisfaction.
A recent Deloitte survey of 500 executives from mid-market companies across various industries found 67 percent are experimenting, building, or have developed mature applications of mixed reality technology. It reported that 53 percent have AR/VR pilot projects in the works or already underway, and 33 percent have mixed reality projects in deployment.
Oculus Go, the newest VR headset from Facebook’s Oculus, was announced at Oculus Connect 4 in October. It’s a standalone device that supports apps written for Samsung’s Gear VR and includes displays, an optical lens subsystem, processor, power and audio. It will sellfor $199 when it ships next year.
The headset’s LCDs support 2560×1440 resolution. A new generation of lenses help reduce the so-called “screen door effect” where the fine lines separating pixels are visible.
Go supports three degrees-of-freedom tracking, which means it can sense head tilt and rotation for a stationary VR experience. Six DoF is required to track movement through space.
The processor is the main drawback to the current generation of standalone headsets. Go uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon which is popular for such systems but lacks the sheer number-crunching power of a wired computer. It cannot render as many polygons or support the same visual quality at 30-90 frames/second as a high-end PC-class processor.
