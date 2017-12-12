3D NAND Storage Fuels New Age of Smartphone Apps
12/12/2017 00:00 AM EST
3D NAND will do the heavy memory lifting that smartphone users demand, explains the manager for mobile efforts at Western Digital.
Smartphone users around the globe constantly seek better mobile experiences. Not only are they downloading more applications than ever before, but are using more sophisticated applications that enable greater advancements in photography, 4K Ultra video playback and recording, movie streaming, navigation, image capturing, and virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR), to name a few.
In specific regions around the world, the smartphone is the only connected device, thus, users have much higher attachment to them and are accustomed to having them completely run and manage their everyday lives. In China, with the largest smartphone user base in the world, users typically use advanced online payment services (such as Allpay and Tenpay) to pay bills and manage finances, personal communications services (such as WeChat) to conduct voice, visual, text and broadcast correspondences, and even subscriber taxi services (such as Didi Chuxing) that supports over four hundred million subscribers in more than four hundred cities.
Many future smartphone applications are expected to generate incredible amounts of data. The consumers’ ability to take advantage of these next-generation data-intensive apps will be dependent on smartphones that have extremely responsive system-level performance and the high-capacity needed to support the larger file sizes, as well as the massive volumes of data they will generate and capture each day.
2D NAND vs 3D NAND
Smartphones continue to use embedded flash memory to store and manipulate application and user data as the storage cells reside on a small semiconductor that fits within the device’s limited real-estate. For decades, the flash memory was based on 2D planar NAND technology that positions storage cells horizontally across a physical space and is limited by the “x” and “y” boundaries of the semiconductor’s die. The technology has reached its practical scaling limit, so delivering increasingly high-capacity, high-performance storage has become more difficult with each product generation. Hence, the advent of 3D NAND technology, which uses an innovative process architecture to provide extreme capacity, better performance and higher reliability when compared to 2D planar NAND.
3D NAND is a significant advancement in flash memory that promises to untether the huge potential for storage capacity growth. The memory cells, arranged on a silicon substrate, are moved to a third dimension by stacking them vertically on top of each other (in layers) — and connected by conductive strings that disseminate electrical charges. By placing storage cells on layers, like floors of a skyscraper, vertical stacking achieves much larger storage densities in the same physical footprint without limitations to the die boundaries, and more reliable than 2D planar NAND (discussed later). Additional discussion points include industry benefits and how 3D NAND improves application performance at the system level to help enable a new wave of smartphone applications.
Smartphone user base continues to rise
The smartphone has become consumers’ most used mobile device, and the most important and critical to them, not only for connecting to the world through voice, text, and the internet, but also for entertainment, computing, navigation, transactions, capturing precious moments, and more. As of 2016, the worldwide smartphone user base was over 2 billion and expected to grow to almost 3 billion users by 2020.
More people are using smartphones every day and expecting more from their devices as evident by the significant increases in application downloads over the past few years (Figure 1).
As smartphone app use continues to dramatically increase, the actual size of mobile applications downloaded are growing — the average size of mobile applications today is approximately 38MB for iOS and 15MB for Android.
Of the popular smartphone apps currently in use, photo and video capture continues to be on the rise — and what is being captured today is significantly more advanced and sophisticated. A one-hour 720p high-definition (HD) video, at 30 frames per second, requires about 3.5GB of storage. A one-hour 1080p HD video, at 30 frames per second, requires about 7.6GB of storage, and at 60 frames per second, about 11.7GB of storage. A one-hour 4K Ultra video requires about 21.9GB of storage. Additionally, almost 44 percent of smartphones sold in Q4 2016 globally were capable of recording 4K video resolutions, and slow motion video typically uses eight times more storage capacity than standard video.
To support these heightened storage requirements and utilize the larger next-generation applications, smartphones will require extremely responsive system-level (chipset and storage) performance and larger capacities. Yesterday’s 16GB and 32GB capacity smartphones are now considered inadequate — delivering less performance and limited capacities that will not support today’s active mobile lifestyle — paving the way for 3D NAND flash memory.
Consumer benefits
3D NAND addresses the challenges associated with 2D planar NAND scaling, at a lower cost per bit, and delivers larger capacities, better performance and higher reliability. The manufacturing process used to develop 3D NAND enables the use of smaller-sized chips so that larger batteries can be installed in the same physical footprint providing longer usable device life.
The spaces between each memory cell in a 3D NAND architecture are wider than in a traditional 2D NAND architecture, enabling storage devices to write (or transfer) data faster. The wider cell spaces also reduce the amount of noise and cell-to-cell interference that each 3D NAND cell experiences from neighboring cells on the layer, delivering higher data integrity of stored data versus 2D planar NAND architectures.
The increase in storage-level performance heightens smartphone application performance and delivers enhanced capabilities such as faster multi-shot photo captures, improved 4K Ultra video playbacks, or accelerated file transfers, and designed to support a new wave of smartphone applications, as outlined in the next section. Storage devices with 3D NAND are estimated to represent about thirty percent of total NAND consumption by the end of 2017, and approximately 66 percent by the end of 2019, and will experience greater proliferation into mobile devices.
Supporting next-generation smartphone apps
3D NAND delivers significant improvements in performance, storage density, scalability and reliability, and is well-suited for next-generation smartphone applications now being developed. There are many unique and interesting apps in development that will make smartphone use of tomorrow more exciting and compelling, driving the need for 3D NAND to store these much larger file sizes, and the volumes of data they generate. This short list includes:
- Holographic Display — enables the use of 3D holograms in smartphone video calls to convey body language
- Artificial Intelligence — enables smartphones to learn about the user’s personal preferences, interests, schedules, and more, to not only provide a mobile device experience based on personalized information, but to also continually increase its knowledge, imitate human behavior, and interpret real-life scenarios
- Drone Emulation — enables lost smartphones to be guided back to their rightful owners by emulating drone capabilities
- High-end Gaming — enables smartphones to transform into high-end gaming devices similar to PCs
- Thermal Imaging — enables smartphones to transform into night vision, thermal imaging optics similar to those devices used by military personnel and outdoor sports enthusiasts
- Real-time Translation — enables smartphones to perform real-time translation of key languages to help discussions when language barriers are present, particularly as it relates to imperiled travelers
- 360 Degree Video — enables smartphones equipped with a 360-degree camera to create video recordings where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time, of which, the user has control of each view enabling the creation of action clips and basic VR-type experiences
3D NAND addresses the challenges associated with 2D planar NAND scaling — achieving higher densities (in the same physical footprint) at a lower cost per bit, while providing larger capacities, better performance and higher reliability. When embedded within mobile devices, such as smartphones, provides significant advancements in memory-level storage and addresses the huge growth potential in storage capacity that will fuel a new age of smartphone applications.
—Christopher Bergey is responsible for developing and driving Western Digital’s embedded storage solution strategies in the mobile and connected market segments, including smartphones and tablets, automotive, industrial, connected home and other connected, “Internet of Things” environments. Prior to joining Western Digital, Mr. Bergey served in senior management and marketing roles for Luxtera, Broadcom, Multilink Technology Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices. He received his MBA degree from the University of Maryland and Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Drexel University. More information available at www.sandisk.com and www.wdc.com.