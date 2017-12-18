State of the Maker Movement in Germany
In this video, James Bell of Conrad Electronics talks to Alix Paultre of EETimes at the Publitek European Press Event about the state of engineering startups and the maker movement in Germany.
Conrad Electronics is a Bavaria-based electronics sales and distribution company, one of the few in Europe that not only maintain a distribution network with a website, field sales team, and FAEs, but also a significant brick-and-mortar retail effort. The company sells everything from 3D printers to multimeters to TI microcontrollers, and is looked at as an entry into the engineering community for startups, makers and entrepreneurs.
— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times.