REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Blog

State of the Maker Movement in Germany

NO RATINGS

In this video, James Bell of Conrad Electronics talks to Alix Paultre of EETimes at the Publitek European Press Event about the state of engineering startups and the maker movement in Germany.

Conrad Electronics is a Bavaria-based electronics sales and distribution company, one of the few in Europe that not only maintain a distribution network with a website, field sales team, and FAEs, but also a significant brick-and-mortar retail effort. The company sells everything from 3D printers to multimeters to TI microcontrollers, and is looked at as an entry into the engineering community for startups, makers and entrepreneurs.

In this video, James Bell of Conrad Electronics talks to Alix Paultre of EETimes at the Publitek European Press Event about the state of engineering startups and the maker movement in Germany. Bell explains Conrad's latest online sales efforts as well as their actions in supporting grassroots engineering development.

For more information visit www.conrad.com.

— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times. 

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon