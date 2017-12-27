Can't Get Enough Cartoons? We Have More
12/29/2017 06:00 AM EST
Cartoons about engineering life have been around for years. Here are four from the 1980s.
Given how popular you've made EE Times' cartoons, you'll be happy to know about four more. Indeed, cartoons about life as an engineer have been around for many years. Don't believe me? Well then, you must see four cartoons from 1986 and 1987 in EE Times' then-archrival/now-sister-publication, EDN. They're a little dated now, but surely you can write some new captions.
From time to time, EDN would insert a cartoon into its "Signals & Noise" section, which is where readers would write to the editors. (Often readers would point out deficiencies in circuits from the Design Ideas section.) The cartoons were used as filler, and this didn't appear in every issue.
Click on the cartoon below to jump to the first of the four 1980s cartoons posted on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Once there, you'll find links to the other three, posted on consecutive days through today.
This cartoon originally appeared in EDN on September 14, 2011.
—Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@aspencore.com
