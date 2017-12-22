Finding the Best Mesh for the IoT
12/26/2017 00:01 AM EST
Despite the interesting new arrival of Bluetooth Mesh, Zigbee and Thread remain for many reasons the best choice for Internet of Things deployments needing a mesh network.
IEEE 802.15.4 was created with a purpose of providing a low-power, low-bandwidth way to reliably connect devices together in a network that supports constrained devices. It’s a proven and deployed mesh technology that’s been in the market for over 13 years.
Zigbee and Thread provide solutions based on this networking technology. Today, the latest revisions include eight Thread and more than 50 Zigbee certified stacks and silicon platforms. The Thread mesh networking technology was specifically built for a robust IoT infrastructure.
Bluetooth Mesh is a new entrant into the mesh networking market that leverages the Bluetooth link designed as a wire replacement for wearables and peripherals. The Bluetooth Mesh protocol is different from the Bluetooth protocol that connects your smartphone to your speakers. It requires a software upgrade, that may or may not be supported by the Bluetooth hardware.
Users want choices, but they should not have to choose the standards that provide the infrastructure for connectivity. The Internet highway is IP and Thread is based on IP.
More importantly, at the application layer where interoperability happens Thread supports Dotdot and other languages with many IoT applications in HVAC, lighting, home security and more. Dotdot supports communication over any Internet network. By contrast, Bluetooth Mesh is supporting commercial lighting applications, but they only run over an isolated Bluetooth Mesh network.
Bluetooth is in everyone’s smartphone, but Bluetooth Mesh is closed to the Internet. That’s fine when you are using Bluetooth to change channels on your TV but not when your thermostat wants to check the weather forecast on the Internet.
Bluetooth Mesh uses flooding where devices repeat each message to get it across the network. Bluetooth Mesh also uses flooding for acknowledgements.
Thread uses flooding only when needed for multicast messages, such as those used for discovery or group addressing. Thread uses routing for unicast messages, which does not flood the network.
Flooding causes congestion on the network and collisions, especially in dense networks with 20 or more nodes. To reduce collisions, Bluetooth Mesh requires the installer to carefully configure which specific nodes will repeat the messages. Thread automatically configures routes dynamically when nodes are added, removed or moved.
Thread works out of the box because network configuration is automatic. Address assignment, border routing to the Internet, backup routing, on-boarding, managing sleeping devices, etc. are all automatic and have no single point of failure. This is not true of Bluetooth Mesh where some undefined entity, like an installer, performs such configuration.
Thread has 16 effective communication channels allowing separation of neighboring networks so they do not interfere with one another. Bluetooth Mesh has one--the shared, global set of advertising channels. In addition, Thread can carry 10 times more data per transmission, which increases efficiency and throughput of the network.
Thread uses the same end-to-end security technologies that make applications safe across the Internet today. These are the same security methods that keep banking transactions, Amazon purchases and social media sessions secure, without the need to trust devices in the middle, such as gateways. They have been adapted for devices that are heavily power-managed and must automatically maintain network security with little or no user interaction.
Thread has built-in security at the networking layer, using a smartphone-era authentication scheme and AES encryption, to close security holes that exist in other wireless protocols. Product install codes are used to ensure only authorized devices can join the Thread network, then banking-class cryptography is used for data transmission on the network.
The recent Bluetooth Mesh announcement validates the need for mesh networking in IoT deployments. However, Bluetooth Mesh is a new technology just entering the market and it leverages the relatively limited Bluetooth protocol.
The environment we live in today demands choice and expects interoperability. Thread provides tremendous value as an IP-based networking protocol that can quickly be deployed today in many IoT devices, applications and use cases, creating one network with no hubs. In short, Thread delivers on the promise of the IoT.
-- Cam Williams is a lead architect of IoT connectivity at Schneider Electric.