It’s 2018. Do You Know Where Your Data Are?
12/28/2017 00:01 AM EST
Expect the top IoT agenda in 2018 to be "transparency" for collected data. People will want to know where their data is being moved, who's using it, and what for.
We’ve always suspected that the real motivation behind the Internet of Things (IoT) is new revenue opportunities that IoT promises to deliver to the business community.
After all, IoT lets data aggregators, service providers, tech companies, cities and federal governments monetize data sucked into billions of connected devices.
By 2017, big data was already a given, at least in concept if not universally in practice. Cisco is just one company expecting to surf the tide of IoT and big data.
Speaking of a platform called “Cisco Kinetic,” Jahangir Mohammed, vice president and general manager of IoT, said: “Cisco Kinetic is a cloud-based platform that helps customers extract, compute and move data from connected things to IoT applications to deliver better outcomes and services.”
Cisco is proposing that even if corporations and cities have yet to figure out how to best exploit big data, the company can guide them to effectively monetize the data they’ve got.
IoT has followed a cycle of euphoria and disappointment for several years. The Mirai malware attack in 2016, which mobilized hundreds of thousands of devices as bots, is one example that highlighted the vulnerability of the Internet of Things. Since then, insecurity is an issue that tech companies in the IoT business shrug off at their own peril. “Security by design” became a byword in 2017.
The title I expect at the top of the IoT agenda in 2018 is “transparency” for collected data.
People will want to know where their data is being moved, who’s using it, and what for. Above all, smart folks will be asking who’s making profits off their sensor data.
The demand for data provenance points eventually to what I consider the most vexing question of the big data era: How do we know companies processing data are not manipulating our information in ways that restrict certain desirable services to an elite few?
Expect the voices of advocates for the public interest to get louder in 2018.
Phil Howard, professor of Internet studies at the Oxford Internet Institute and a senior fellow at Balliol College at the University of Oxford, is just one observer increasingly concerned about the social impact of the IoT. He observed in his blog:
Public policy makers need to work to keep the Internet of things open and inter-operable, and to make it a public information infrastructure. As individuals, we need to keep track of where our data ends up. Even at this early stage, it would be difficult to make a list of all the third-party vendors, market analysts and government agencies that have data we have generated. Down the road, we may have little choice on where our data ends up.
Howard’s biggest fear, which should also be every consumer’s nightmare, is that “standards to determine access to data are now being set behind closed doors, defined by industry engineers arguing for secrecy and proprietary systems.” He cautioned: “If these arguments succeed, the next Internet will be even more personally intrusive, publicly unaccountable and susceptible to manipulation than the current one.”
As a tech reporter, I’m loath to discredit such IoT scenarios as connected cars eventually decreasing automotive accidents or crowd-sourced traffic data helping alert other drivers of sudden changes in weather or road conditions.
In fact, I was delighted when I chatted with Kyle Connor, transportation industry principal at Cisco last week. He listed his top predictions on “How IoT will Transform Transportation” next year.
Conner said cities, states and transportation agencies are beginning to “take a closer look at the value of data” they already have, extracted from roadside overhead cameras or sensors already buried in public roads.
Cities and regulators’ typical involvement with data collected from connected infrastructure and vehicles has been limited to how best to store and secure the data.
But now these authorities are waking to the possibility of leveraging analytics for sale to anyone willing to pay, Connor explained. A mapping company like TomTom, for example, would be interested in buying immediate data on road conditions that might cause an accident, so that it can warn subscribers, he said.
“By doing so, those who manage roadways — like a local department of transportation — can offset costs of new technologies required for IoT infrastructure,” Connor added.
But hang on. Who owns that sensor data? The sensors are buried on tax-funded public roads. In such a case, a city — and by extension its citizens — is the owner of that data, is it not?
