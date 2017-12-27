REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Blog

Gate Driver ICs at SPS-IPC 2017

NO RATINGS

Michael Hornkamp of Power Integrations talks at Europe's leading electronic automation show about his company's latest gate driver IC, designed to drive advanced IGBTs with improved efficiency and accuracy.

Even if there wasn't pressure on the industry from wide-bandgap semiconductors, the need for better IGBT systems would not diminish. In this video, Mike Hornkamp of Power Integrations talks to EETimes about the company's latest gate driver ICs, designed to drive advanced IGBTs with improved efficiency and accuracy.

Demanding systems like controlling IGBTs in converter/inverter brake modules, or other precision driver applications, need drivers as precise and efficient as they are. Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver family of single-channel, isolated, IGBT and MOSFET gate drivers offer a peak drive current of up to 5A, with external boosters available to deliver a 60A peak.

For more information visit www.power.com

 

— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times. 

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon