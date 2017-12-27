Gate Driver ICs at SPS-IPC 2017
12/28/2017 00:01 AM EST
Michael Hornkamp of Power Integrations talks at Europe's leading electronic automation show about his company's latest gate driver IC, designed to drive advanced IGBTs with improved efficiency and accuracy.
Even if there wasn't pressure on the industry from wide-bandgap semiconductors, the need for better IGBT systems would not diminish. In this video, Mike Hornkamp of Power Integrations talks to EETimes about the company's latest gate driver ICs, designed to drive advanced IGBTs with improved efficiency and accuracy.
Demanding systems like controlling IGBTs in converter/inverter brake modules, or other precision driver applications, need drivers as precise and efficient as they are. Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver family of single-channel, isolated, IGBT and MOSFET gate drivers offer a peak drive current of up to 5A, with external boosters available to deliver a 60A peak.
For more information visit www.power.com
— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times.