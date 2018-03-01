EE Life’s New Editor
1/3/2018 00:00 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
My name is Jennifer Korszun and I have been with the AspenCore network for two-and-a-half years. Before diving into EE Life on EE Times, I was primarily writing for ElectronicProducts.com and managing its social media presence, as well as working on EEWeb’s tech communities. Prior to joining AspenCore, I was with Hearst, writing for Floor Covering Weekly. I have a B.A. in Communications and Journalism and also have previous experience writing for newspapers, magazines, and blogging.
Although I have a background in writing rather than engineering, I look forward to taking on this role and any challenges that come with it. I plan to cover the life and times of engineers, including topics such as education and career and culture. It’s my mission to find what makes the engineer tick and produce concise content that addresses any issues and provides a solution.
My goal is to serve you, the readers, so while things are transitioning, please feel free to provide any feedback. What would you like to see from EE Life? Are there topics you want to see covered? Is there information you want more of? Don’t hesitate to reach out with either story ideas or contacts that you feel could be useful. I look forward to serving you all in the new year. And be sure to sign up for the weekly Friday EE Life E-Newsletter so you don't miss any new content.