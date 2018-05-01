IoT Drives Arrow, Avnet to Apps
1/5/2018 04:01 PM EST
In separate announcements, Arrow Electronics and Avnet leapt into the business of developing custom end-user software for the Internet of Things.
Archrivals Arrow Electronics and Avnet started a race to become one-stop shops for the Internet of Things. So far, visibility on the course ahead is low.
Arrow came rushing out of the gates in 2018 with a Jan. 2 announcement that it aims to buy eInfoChips, a medium-sized contract designer of chips and software with offices in India, Japan, and the U.S. Arrow declined an interview until the deal is consummated, perhaps later this month. (Note: Aspencore, the publisher of EE Times, is owned by Arrow).
A day later, Avnet announced IoTConnect, a software platform designed by an unnamed partner hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud. An interview with the new head of Avnet’s IoT group made it clear that the company’s ambitions are broad, but details are still scarce.
Both companies seem to be going through a reset of their IoT strategies from when I talked with them in March. At that time, neither seemed interested in touching the third rail of application development. Now, both seem to see it as crucial.
Given the close rivalry between the two, I would not be surprised if they are watching their side mirrors at each other almost as intently as they are looking through their windshields at the broad, amorphous and still largely unrealized potential of IoT.
I spoke with an ARM exec late last year who expressed frustration finding the many vertical market partners needed to cover the IoT waterfront. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that IoT is something of an experiment for each new entrant with many unknowns from the start.
Companies need to decide what products and processes to put on digital networks. Then they have to cull through the data from those nodes in search of insights that they can sculpt into a return on investment — sometimes leading to new business models. This work comes at a time when big data analytics is early in a transformation based on the still-recent discovery of the benefits of deep neural networks.
I can imagine that deployments may evolve through many versions of nodes tracking different aspects of a company’s business in various ways. Applications could be rewritten many times over as lessons are learned in the hunt for ROI.
I suspect that the custom apps code will be both the necessary ingredient and the greatest pain point in any deployment. Allen Proithis, the president of Sigfox North America, agreed in an interview we did earlier this year at Mobile World Congress-Americas.
Proithis said that if he could invest in any aspect of IoT, it would be in systems integrators. “They bring it all together to make soup out of it … [but] there is no 1-800 IoT number to call; someone needs to pick the chips, networks, and software,” he said.
realjjj 1/5/2018 7:09:38 PM
Likely this is one of the major issues holding IoT back, too often folks bundle it with big data.
You got connected things, the new part being that they are connected. You see all kind of applications where connectivity makes a task much easier but it is not an absolute necessity and real time is of no relevance. IoT needs to take full advantage of connectivity, real time and never forget that connectivity goes both ways- stop focusing on node to server and data collection. Just like the internet is not only about email vs letters.
Smart speakers are not a fav product of mine but are a great IoT example.They connect to a central server and use that connectivity both ways, can connect to other IoT devices, the user can interact with the device, real time matters, remote control is a key feature. That's proper IoT while data collection is IoT in its most primitive form.