6 Ways Cloud Computing Is Transforming Healthcare Systems
1/16/2018 09:55 PM EST
Here are six areas in which health clouds are resolving key challenges for the healthcare community.
The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach $9.48 billion in 2020 from $3.73 billion in 2015 — a 20.5% compound annual growth rate. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). This growth will place new demands on healthcare systems' infrastructure to maintain and improve access to quality care while stabilizing healthcare costs. Enter cloud computing.
As digital transformation ripples across the healthcare industry, advancements in connectivity, security, and cloud services technologies are allowing the healthcare ecosystem to address several of the biggest challenges that this community is facing — leveraging health “clouds” to address key issues, such as healthcare access, personal data privacy, and drug theft and counterfeiting.
Access to healthcare: In remote parts of the country and for patients with busy schedules, accessing healthcare is a major issue. Telehealth or virtual care solutions are gaining popularity, with some states modifying laws to accelerate adoption and address this problem, e.g., Ring Central , Cisco.
Medication adherence: Patients not following the drug regimen prescribed by the doctor, results in avoidable re-admissions to the hospital costing the U.S. healthcare system $290 billion annually. Market for products that remind the patient when it is time to take the medicine, keep a log and automatically order refills is expanding at a rapid pace, e.g., Omnicell, Medi Pense, Medissimo.
Drug theft and counterfeiting: Theft, counterfeiting, selling expired medicine are some of the problems which can be controlled by monitoring the supply chain. Recently, government has passed the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) which will require all the stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain to monitor and report status on drugs during transportation. This has opened up a market for solutions which monitor and log supply chain events in real-time and report suspicious events, e.g., RxTrace, rfXcel.
Resource inefficiency: Escalating cost of healthcare is always a hot topic among policy makers and no real solution has been implanted to date. One of the major factors adding to the cost of healthcare is inefficiency of resources like medical staff, equipment and easy access to patient resource pool for clinical studies. With the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare environment, a doctor’s bandwidth can be stretched since data can be augmented with smart machine-based analytics for doctor to evaluate. For clinical trials or scientific studies, a social network-based approach can be used to gain access to a patient pool, e.g., IBM Watson, Apple Research Kit.
Personal data privacy: Each healthcare organization maintaining their own medical records is a nightmare for data security and compliance to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Not to mention that it adds significant cost for organizations to maintain their own IT infrastructure and be liable for all the data directly. Using cloud-based solutions provides access to latest security technologies and reduces individual liability, e.g., Verizon Thingspace, IBM cloud.
Uniform medical records: Each hospital or care provider using their own Electronic Health Record (EHR) system is not in favor of the consumer. Not only does it add cost to the healthcare system since each hospital has to maintain a different system but it also makes it more resistive for a patient to change care providers. In other words the patient gets tied to a certain care provider and may not always get the optimum care which would be the case if they had easy access to their EHR in a standard format. Industry wide effort is going on to have one EHR or Personal Medical Record (PMR) tied to the patient so that they get the best care agnostic of the provider network, e.g., Apple PMR, Picnic Health.
Cloud computing and healthcare is a match made in heaven to improve the quality of life for our society. With recent advances in cloud computing — improved performance and storage at better cost, robust security, interoperability, hybrid infrastructure, seamless integration — the healthcare ecosystem, is well positioned to take advantage of connected applications to create and deploy better healthcare solutions.
—Ash Patel is the healthcare segment manager at Renesas Electronics. He brings 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry to his work with Renesas Electronics, where he is responsible for Renesas’ smart healthcare segment portfolio for the Americas. Prior to joining Renesas, Ash served in roles for Texas Instruments, Invensense, Freescale, Intersil, and Maxim. Ash has a MS in EE from Texas A&M University and an MBA in marketing from San Jose State University.