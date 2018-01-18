Meltdown, Spectre Forcing Intel Reboots
1/18/2018 03:30 PM EST
Intel faces a tough hit this year dealing with growing concerns about the performance impacts from patches for Meltdown and Spectre.
The latest wrinkle involves Intel’s response to user complaints of performance drops and random reboots of systems. Intel acknowledge the reboot concerns in a quick blog post on January 11, then posted a more detailed response posted today.
Customers “reported more frequent reboots on firmware updated systems,” said Navin Shenoy, general manager of Intel’s data center group. Though initial indications were that this behavior was limited to older Haswell and Broadwell architectures, Intel confirmed and duplicated the reboots with all newer architectures including its most recent Kaby Lake design. The blog said:
“As part of this, we have determined that similar behavior occurs on other products in some configurations, including Ivy Bridge-, Sandy Bridge-, Skylake-, and Kaby Lake-based platforms. We have reproduced these issues internally and are making progress toward identifying the root cause.”
There is no idea how long this issue might stick around as Intel does not appear to have a bead on what the cause is. Reproduction of the issue is the first critical step, which Intel has accomplished, and it is promising beta microcode updates to vendors starting next week. Intel is aware it is getting more attention than any other processor vendor for these security vulnerabilities, so it is responding aggressively.
Despite the system stability problems arising from these microcode patches, Intel still recommends keeping them applied and not rolling back any updates.
The performance discussion is more complex as it affects every user and every workload somewhat differently. Though Intel has openly stated many times that performance impact would “be minimal” for these patches, there have been reports from various entities that might not be the case.
Red Hat has looked a wide set of workloads from its customers and found an 8-19% impact on the high-end. An Epic Games post about servers running its Fortnite online shooter showed significant CPU utilization increases.
In his blog post, Shenoy offers up Intel’s own performance results. These are called “initial” results and are run using some industry standard tests. Intel acknowledges that “what ultimately matters to our customers is their own workloads” but is starting with the data presented here.
