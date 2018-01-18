Wi-Fi Needs a Home Hierarchy
1/22/2018 07:00 AM EST
Wi-Fi has a long future ahead, but in the near term smart homes require a clear hierarchy of networks to meet consumer demands.
Wi-Fi has come a long way in the roughly 20 years since the first 802.11 standard was published. The three things customers care about remain the same--high data rates, high capacity to support multiple users simultaneously and good range for coverage throughout the home.
Raw data rates have increased dramatically from 2 Mbits/second maximum in 1997 to 6,900 Mbits/s in today’s IEEE 802.11ac. Current developments focus on overall capacity, range and actual throughput which is significantly different than raw data rate.
Today’s Wi-Fi systems effectively support 10 40 MHz channels, reducing interference with neighbors which drastically reduces throughput. But everyone connected to a home’s router still uses the same channel and therefore shares the same raw data rate.
Distributed Wi-Fi can provide a dramatic improvement. Every node on the network can talk on its own frequency band with the home router, while the access points talk over different frequencies simultaneously with each other. That’s why the next major Wi-Fi standard, IEEE 802.11ax, assigns separate MIMO streams to different users, increasing throughput by a factor of four compared to 802.11ac.
The distributed model of .11ax provides a good intermediate step while we wait for broad adoption of the 60 GHz family of 802.11 standards. For several reasons, the first of these multi-Gbit/s standards, 802.11ad, has not been widely adopted yet, even though it’s been available for several years.
For one thing, 60 GHz signals cannot penetrate walls—which is good in a way because that means they do not interfere with use of the same channel in other rooms. However, it also implies a new use model.
It took quite a few years before 5 GHz Wi-Fi was accepted in the market as an enhancement of the original 2.4 GHz standard, in part because it was quite a challenge to design a cost-effective implementation. Cost also is an issue for 60 GHz designs, combined with the lack of wall-penetration and—at least for now--a limited number of applications requiring the new high data rates.
