IoT Knits a Factory Together
1/24/2018 00:01 AM EST
A services company shares its experience weaving a thread and yarn maker into the era of the Internet of Things.
This past year, my team at Logical Advantage was contracted to implement an IoT solution on the shop floor of Service Thread, an engineered yarn and thread manufacturer. The company wanted a way to record utilization data for more than 130 machines on their factory floor in North Carolina.
Monitoring uptime and downtime was not straightforward because Service Thread has 24 different types of machines with more than 3,000 individual spindles. To make matters worse, each of these machines has its own proprietary programmable logic controller (PLC).
Many of these PLCs were programmed 15-20 years ago using some obscure computer language that no one knows anymore. We determined that a hardware solution would be much easier to implement than a software-based one.
Thankfully, these machines already had the sensors necessary to monitor the utilization and spindle speed metrics we wanted. We needed a flexible, easy-to-implement piece of hardware which could be used to retrofit all 24 different machine types.
Ultimately, we used a Particle Photon and the Particle device management cloud. We gathered data from the machines’ existing sensors, passed it through the Particle network, then pushed it onto Microsoft’s Azure IoT Hub using Wi-Fi. We then built a mobile app for spindle sensor provisioning.
The final product was successful, but the implementation wasn’t without its sticking points. For example, going into this project we thought the plant only used one type of sensor across all its machines. We soon discovered that there were two other types of sensors in use that we hadn’t known about – one that works like an optical mouse to detect thread motion, and another that works as a simple switch.
The two extra types were dramatically different and we didn’t expect having to integrate our hardware and firmware with them. At first, we worried that our scope and time of implementation would balloon. But in the end the update took less than a week.
We surveyed the enterprise, catalogued the different types of sensors for the different machine types and loaded this information into a database in Azure. Then it took just a few days to update the Particle firmware to accommodate the additional sensor types. The system’s microcontroller learns what type of sensors it’s monitoring as part of the registration process when it starts up and communicates through the Particle Cloud and Azure IoT Hub.
Particle’s support for over-the-air firmware updates was key. It would have been extremely expensive in both travel time and deployment costs to update the applications in person. It takes a long time on some platforms to connect to a device with a USB cable or other physical connection to deploy code, then repeat the process for each device.
Perhaps the biggest, high-level takeaway we had from this project is that one can never overstate the value of flexibility.No project will ever go exactly according to plan.
We also discovered that remaining agile and adaptable depends upon the tools you use just as much as your own internal capabilities. By using integrated hardware and connectivity platforms like Particle, plus storage and analytic platforms like Azure, we were able to overcome a number of challenges.
--Dan Thyer is the co-founder and CTO of Logical Advantage and president of two IoT user groups, including Charlotte IoT.