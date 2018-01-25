Teardowns: The Engineer's Heart and Soul
You can learn a great deal about how electronic products work by taking them apart. EE Times and companion publications contain a wealth of teardowns for you to explore.
Engineers love to take things apart. Sometimes it's because a device no longer functions and we want to fix it. Sometimes we just want to take something apart to see how it works and what decisions a product's designers made. Either way, we perform a teardown. EE Times and companion publications EDN and Electronic Products contain hundreds of teardowns, many listed on pages for you to peruse.
Some teardowns are of new products, such as whenever Apple releases a new iPhone. Some teardowns are of old products, while others are of more mundane products such as an A19 LED bulb that I recently ripped open. Brian Dipert also disassembled an LED, asking "What killed this LED bulb?" Figure 1 shows the DC section of the LED's schematic.
Just because an LED isn't a smartphone doesn't mean that we can't learn from taking it apart. Indeed, we often learn more by analyzing such purely hardware products because we can trace out their schematics. Analog circuits are the best. That's why I like this Mr. Coffee teardown by Bill Schweber.
Speaking of iPhones, I recently purchased three iPhone SE phones when T-Mobile changed its 1,900-MHz band to LTE, rendering the iPhone 4S obsolete because data speeds dropped to 2G rates (I did get 50% off from T-Mobile on the SE phones). Both EE Times and Electronic Products have teardowns of the iPhone SE. The EP teardown provides a list of important components.
While consumer products dominate the teardowns, industrial products also get a look inside. Steve Taranovich tears down an Allen-Bradley industrial controller here on EE Times.
You may think that teardowns are just for physical products. Not so. In 2012, Arthur Glazar tore down Maxwell's equations (Figure 2). What would engineering be like today without Maxwell's genius?
While you can certainly search any site for the word "teardown," we've made it easier than that by providing pages with links to teardowns. Just follow the links below.
Do you have a product sitting around just waiting for a teardown? Open it, take some photos, and tell us what you see. We'd love to publish your story. Maybe you can even fix the product, giving it a new life.
— Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@AspenCore.com