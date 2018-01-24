Arrow Electronics's Necessary Evolution in a Perilous Market
1/25/2018 00:01 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
Arrow Electronics' evolution may reduce component distribution to a fraction of Arrow's global sales and push the company deeper into the design chain.
Arrow Electronics Inc. is knee-deep in the most consequential evolution in its history, one that has the potential to result in a complete transformation of its business and heavily impact the entire electronics value chain by forcing a reshaping of the design, engineering, new product introduction, procurement and the entire supply chain. Once finished, the process — quietly begun several years ago — may reduce component distribution to a fraction of Arrow’s global sales and push the company deeper into the design chain.
It is a transformation born of necessity and emblematic of a conundrum facing the industry. The old challenges of commoditization and margin pressures remain intractable even as new sales opportunities open for distributors, semiconductor suppliers and high-tech equipment manufacturers. The explosive adoption of wireless connectivity (IoT) by most segments of the economy is creating massive sales opportunities in areas once closed to electronics manufacturers but it is also forcing a re-evaluation of the product creation, development, engineering and manufacturing processes and thus, the role of component distributors.
But while rival top-tier distributors are tinkering hesitatingly with existing business models, Arrow, instead, seeks a more central role in the value chain. The reason for caution on the part of other distributors is simple; the sector is growing, lifted by a resurgent economy and strong demand for electronics and components. Many distributors are, therefore, more focused on protecting current revenue streams and proceeding with reorganization at a slower pace, according to observers.
Arrow is growing, too, well-ahead of industry average (2017 sales are projected to reach $26.6 billion, up 12 percent, from $23.8 billon, in 2016) and it has surged passed rivals to establish a commanding lead of the distribution available market. But executives say the company is also determined to forge ahead with a repositioning of its operations because they believe the old business model is not longer-term viable. So, while the ongoing changes are the latest in a string of industry-leading actions taken by Arrow since it was founded in 1935, they will be the most transformative.
Arrow wants to be at the heart of the industry design chain and supply chain, pumping out critical services – whatever the customer needs – to old and emerging players, Andy King, head of Arrow’s components division, the company’s biggest operating unit, said. The parts required for this transformation have been acquired and are being deployed, he said. The company has amassed a trove of design, engineering, technical information, media, logistics, supply chain management, production, end-of-life management, enterprise resources, software and IP solutions to service whatever the customer needs and at whatever stage of the product development, manufacturing and introduction process. The customers determine what they want but Arrow will be ready to offer those services immediately, according to company executives.
“We’ve assembled many assets to take advantage of the market fragmentation and opportunities opened up by the explosion of IoT into economic segments that we weren’t playing in before,” King said, in an interview. “We are in the midst of a very large-scale digital transformation of the economy, but we’re not scared by this because we’ve got all the elements we need to compete in place. We are adding rocket fuel to the offerings and services we already have.”
Perhaps King should be a tad concerned. This is a bold move in a market even he describes as "highly fragmented," which makes any major business repositioning risky. What Arrow is doing and where it is headed will see it functioning as a core provider of most essential services in the electronics design chain and supply chain, exponentially widening the range of offerings and making it more competitive and critical to customers.
But the company will also be in uncharted waters fraught with risks. What Arrow is doing goes beyond a simple industry consolidation or a reorganization of its operations. The company, in response to a wave of new technology offerings that have collapsed existing sector walls, is heading deeper into the center of the market. It is a bold and, ultimately, highly rewarding move, potentially.
The changes are, therefore, not without risks, the most obvious of which is the uncertainty inherent in re-engineering a successful and still-growing business. Customer response cannot be determined and some of the actions, especially those involving its foray into heavier engineering operations, will position Arrow as a competitor against even some of its own suppliers and current customers. Arrow must also remain nimble to respond flexibly to unexpected developments.
Change or be forgotten
Anyone who thinks Arrow, or any of its peers in the components distribution market, can continue on the current track is mistaken. The component distribution sector has changed much over the last several years, forced to respond to structural changes in the larger electronics industry as the customer base evolved and as new technologies resulted in the dramatic expansion of the addressable market. As a result, the top companies cannot even be accurately described as distributors anymore. They offer design services, technical information, sub-assembly and supply chain management services, in addition to the traditional distribution fulfilment services. Today, component distribution is the most basic of all the services offered by these companies.
To better understand what’s happening at Arrow it would help to first state what the company is not doing. First, it is not reorganizing operations or doing structural alignments to reduce operating costs, increase profitability and “better serve existing customers.” Second, it is not merely engaged in moving up the high-tech food chain by becoming a “higher value-added services provider” as some of its competitors are doing.
Lastly, Arrow — though a voracious buyer involved in multiple consolidation M&As — is not purchasing rivals to gain scale, access existing markets or increase sales in specific regions or industry sectors. Arrow has done all these. It is still making acquisitions and forging new alliances, just of a different kind. The latest tie-up, for example, was with AT&T Inc., with which it is partnering in the telecom service provider’s foundry business to “help customers get their products to market quickly.” This is a move all the way up the food chain and far removed from Arrow’s original charter as a distributor.
What the company is doing is taking actions that have already and will further expand its addressable market, potential customers and economy segments served. The steps taken will deepen Arrow’s relationship with existing customers, but they go well beyond this. In a few years, applying the nomenclature “electronics component distributor” to Arrow will seem quaint and basically erroneous. That is, if it isn’t already outdated. Here’s how chairman, president and CEO Michael Long described Arrow in November while discussing the 2017 third quarter results:
“We enable businesses to globally deploy, manage, monitor, analyze and monetize connected devices through their entire lifecycle,” Long said. “Arrow has an unprecedented opportunity to create a lead that is insurmountable. We will do this by investing in our Sensor to Sunset capabilities, especially our digital platform, our IoT practice and our software and cloud solutions.”
That’s right. Arrow sells software, in addition to, design services; engineering solutions and technical information; connectivity solutions for IoT products; components; supply chain management services, and everything else a customer needs to bring an idea or product to prototype production or full volume manufacturing. Arrow will deliver whatever the customer needs, be it components, design, engineering, sub-assembly, a small part of the product engineering and new product introduction services or the entire set of solutions to get the product to market, according to King.
“We are a technology company able to offer the services customers need to leverage digital technology, irrespective of what we used to do traditionally,” King said. “Arrow has transitioned into a technology company. It is no longer about the individual parts of what we offer. Hardware is no longer the name of the game; it’s about the business process.”
Arrow isn’t just trying to deepen its offerings, however. Executives said it is not layering on services but undergoing a total transformation akin to turning a caterpillar into a butterfly. By the time the process is complete Arrow will have essentially become a new enterprise sporting a remnant of its old services. Essentially, components distribution will become a component of its much-wider range of offerings.