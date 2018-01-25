NFC Specs Updated for Mobile, Tags
1/26/2018 00:01 AM EST
The head of the NFC Forum provides perspective on the latest update of the group's specifications.
The 2017 Technical Specification Release from the NFC Forum is made up of 21 new or updated near field communication (NFC) technical specifications. The new specifications are a big step toward ensuring interoperability between NFC solutions in the market with various existing infrastructures, unifying new and existing specs to ensure interoperability and functionality across all solutions using NFC technology.
The 2017 updates were driven by a number of market trends including a prediction that 36 billion connected devices will be in use by 2020 in the Internet of Things. That’s four IoT devices for every person on the planet, a big increase from the already more than two billion NFC-enabled smartphones currently in use.
In addition, Apple's iOS 11 announcement last spring opening the iPhone 7 and following models to use NFC technology beyond Apple Pay had significant impact across many markets. These changes are creating new opportunities in the areas of public transportation applications and the use of NFC tags in IoT, retail, packaging, automotive, public transportation and other applications.
Two key updates having a significant positive impact are the analog technical specification and the new requirements for NFC tags.
The analog specification ensures full interoperability of NFC devices with existing RF readers and legacy cards implemented according to ISO/IEC 14443 or ISO/IEC 18092 specifications. It allows NFC devices to interoperate with other contact-less devices with comparable operating distance and performance as experienced by users today. An engineer now can use the optimum antenna for his NFC design without experiencing a negative impact on operating distance or performance when requirements of the corresponding antenna class in the analog specification are followed.
This specification is used to offer public transportation tickets on mobile phones. It also allows verification of the loaded value on contactless ticket cards.
Engineers developing tags or small IoT devices for wearables, for example, will find in the updated tag specification the requirements to build and test their devices. Many of the specifications are supported in the recently launched NFC Forum Tag Certification Program. NFC tags span uses such as branding, providing transportation schedule information at bus stops or initiating a phone call or to provide more product information in a store.
--Paula Hunter is the Executive Director of the NFC Forum.