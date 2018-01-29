Wearables Get More Wearable
1/30/2018 00:01 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
Designers have a range of options for wearables, one of the most challenging areas in the Internet of Things.
Wearable devices must meet demands in terms of size, power consumption, safety and security, and wireless communication. In addition, they must also be convenient, comfortable, unobtrusive, and in many cases fashionable.
While the first generation of wearable devices showed rather limited communication capabilities such as a Bluetooth link to a smartphone, the newer generation is emerging as an integral part of the IoT. That connectivity is not homogenous, but tailored toward the intended application of the device and enabled by the emergence of wireless connectivity options such as 6LoWPAN, LoRa, ZigBee and others.
A Bluetooth connection to a smartphone works in situation where the wearer would naturally be carrying a phone—most of daily life. The phone offers not only connectivity to the Internet, but also offers room for some level of applications relieving the wearable device of those burdens.
A phone might not be the optimal means for use in an industrial plant where large pieces of metal equipment and walls block cellular signals. Likewise, mines with their earthen barriers need edge or gateway computers placed so that the wearable devices can always reach them. In these cases, 6LoWPAN is a good choice due to its low power and moderate data capability if short range is not a problem.
In other cases, LoRa is a god choice given its a longer range and low power consumption. hoice. LoRa gateways and end nodes are increasingly appearing in urban areas for use in traffic control, street lights and other functions. However, LoRa does have somewhat more limited data capacity than other technologies.
LoRa can also be used in some situations where location is important but a phone with its built-in GPS is not an option. GPS can often be an extra power drain in a wearable device. LoRa determines location via triangulation among various end stations. The more stations available, the more exact will be the location
Sensors are another critical element for wearable devices, and they are available in an increasing range of functionalities, sizes and power consumption levels. In addition to pressure sensors, temperature sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, heart rate monitors and blood oxygen saturation sensors, there are even sensors on tape that can be attached to plants to monitor water use.
In addition to their raw data, the outputs of multiple sensors can be used to detect specific conditions and vital signs. For example, a slowing heart rate coupled with high blood pressure and irregular breathing can indicate bleeding of the brain.
These days designers can readily find extremely small, highly integrated 32-bit microcontrollers and memory. Lthough these chis have thir limits, the beauty of the Internet of Things is that more computing power is available on edge devices and in the cloud. Here too, developers have a range of options.
--Kim Rowe manages RoweBots, a product development company focused on the Internet of Things.