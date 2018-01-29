Evolution From V2V to 3D V2I/I2V Demands Self-correcting Systems
The concept of "the best overall system wins" is especially interesting to ponder in the context of the autonomous vehicle industry, where the competition is fierce and the stakes are high and deadly serious.
A couple of years ago, I was sitting at lunch with a CEO of a famous high tech company, and he was musing about possible alternate universes that could form from an autonomous vehicle future. Though an IC design industry CEO, he wasn’t mired in the minute details of which IC sensor and processing architecture configuration would become dominant, or which EDA and/or semiconductor companies would come out on top as suppliers. Rather, he was more interested in questions such as: “Will vehicles in the future be mostly owned by individuals, or owned and leased by companies, or maybe the government?” And if one of the latter, “what new autonomous transportation business models will arise and which companies will become dominant?”
Amid this pondering, he made the observation that in the digital age, the most successful companies are those that offer the “overall system,” in other words the best vertically integrated system that combines the best hardware, software, network, ease of use, business model and indeed marketing machines (think Apple with the iPhone, iTunes, apps store, etc.). The whole is exponentially more powerful and valuable than the sum of its parts.
The concept of “the best overall system wins” is especially interesting to ponder in the context of the autonomous vehicle industry, where the competition is fierce and the stakes are high and deadly serious. It’s an emerging market where the primary goal is to get people and goods from point A to B safely (dramatically reducing traffic accidents and deaths), as quickly as possible and with the least impact to the environment…and of course offer a cool looking product. The race to be the company with the best overall system for autonomous driving is complicated by the fact that it will require government buy-in. And unlike other industries, liability is, and will continue to be, one of the biggest concerns at every step in the evolution of autonomous driving. Bad press and lawsuits will surely slow progress down and rightfully so for checks and balances reasons, but the autonomous industry will surely continue to progress.
In the early stages of autonomous driving, in the V2V era, the overall system will seemingly be the individual autonomous automobile. The most successful systems companies will likely be those who develop vehicles that can react appropriately in real time to the unpredictable and erratic driving behavior of humans in other vehicles, as well as to changing road conditions…and look cool. One would expect the field will thin out, as some fail to make this cut.
Some folks suggest that the next step in the evolution of V2V era, will see companies competing not only on the strength of their autonomous vehicles but on which companies can offer the most elegant networks facilitating new on-demand or lease options. This will mean that we consumers don’t have to own a car, we can sort of share it with the world.
What will the overall system champions look like as we move to the V2I phase? V2I is where visionaries believe things will seemingly get very surreal and sci-fi. Some people envision that in the age of V2I, vehicles will no longer have steering wheels and will be at the mercy of the vehicle we are riding in. Some folks envision soon after, we’ll then see an evolution to “I2V,” in which the infrastructure will control autonomous vehicles that seamlessly transport folks and goods from point A to point B. The infrastructure will do so extremely efficiently in convoys with each vehicle drafting mere inches away from the vehicle in front and behind it. They suggest we will all carry devices that the infrastructure can continuously monitor, and when we walk across a busy street (which no longer has a stop sign!), the network will stream cars around us. We and autonomous vehicles will all be packets in a network — we will be part of the overall system.
What’s more, some people predict that this V2I/I2V future and the challenge will become 3D in complexity: autonomous vehicles will not only drive but fly us and our goods from place to place — drones flying as the crow flies.
