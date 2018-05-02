Politics, Money and Semiconductors
2/5/2018 08:00 AM EST
Four political issues in the year ahead will help gauge whether the chip industry has more clout in Washington after passing a big financial milestone.
John Neuffer is standing a little taller these days. The semiconductor industry that he represents in Washington D.C. just stood up its first $400 billion+ year.
The chip sector recorded $412.2 billion in 2017 revenues, its biggest year ever, as reported today by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) that Neuffer heads. The 21.6% annual rise was the largest since 2010, and the year ended with a record $114 billion quarter.
As other market watchers already reported, a spike in DRAM and flash prices drove the breakout year. Growth fanned out across all segments, with non-memory sales up 10%, according to the SIA.
Neuffer’s job of driving the chip industry’s agenda amid the chaos of the capital is not easy. But “being a bigger kid on the block helps,” he quips of the latest stats.
Four of the top items on the SIA’s agenda for 2018 are immigration, taxes, federal R&D spending, and trade — particularly with China. The first one is on the front burner in Congress.
“Immigration is super hot these days,” said Neuffer, pointing to the so-called I-Squared draft bill that the SIA supports. “We want to do what we can to ensure that talented people can stay once they are educated here.”
The bill would ease the process of getting green cards for graduates who earn advanced degrees in the U.S. It would also raise the limits on H-1B visas to 185,000 from 65,000 and remove country-specific caps.
Next? “Tax reform is done, but there’s going to be a lot of technical fixes to the sweeping legislation and a mountain of regulations put in place to implement the reforms,” he said.
Toward that end, the SIA sponsored a meeting with member companies on the topic in Silicon Valley last week. “It’s way too in the weeds,” said Neuffer, declining to give specifics about what was discussed.
