No Happy Ending for Broadcom, Qualcomm
2/12/2018 02:01 AM EST
Broadcom has a better than even chance of acquiring Qualcomm, but it's not the best remedy for problems the cellular giant largely brought on itself.
Financial and market analysts I talked to agree that the $121 billion deal is in the best interests of stockholders for the short term. But long term, they say, it’s bad for the industry and that Broadcom’s growth-by-acquisition model will not be sustainable.
“I think the deal will be good for Broadcom’s stock price, but as a former engineer I will weep about it,” said one stock analyst, asking not to be named.
“The Broadcom model is good for stock holders and bad for the industry,” said an industry watcher who also asked not to be named.
They refer to the former Avago’s history of carving up its acquisitions, keeping the best bits, managing their costs tightly and selling off the rest. It happened with LSI, Broadcom and Brocade. Qualcomm is the next and largest target of what some former Broadcom executives call Hock Tan’s “financial engineering.”
Tan would sell off Qualcomm’s RF360 joint venture with TDK, its Centriq ARM server group and perhaps a big chunk of its patent portfolio — perhaps even throwing in some patents from the former LSI and classic Broadcom. There’s some debate about whether he would sell off the former CSR Bluetooth and former Atheros Wi-Fi groups.
The crown jewel, of course, is Qualcomm’s cellular baseband franchise and to a lesser extent its mobile application processor business, which Tan would tightly manage. Hock Tan once told one analyst, “I sit on the mountain top, watching farmers plant their fields and when it’s time for the harvest, I come down and pick it.”
This is a harsh model, but business is harsh. The problem with Tan’s model is he requires others to plant and water seeds for fruits he eventually harvests.
Two or three years after what would be by far the biggest merger in semiconductor industry, his investors would be hungry for growth again. It’s a kind of addiction. Eventually the king of the mountain looks like the fool on the hill.
