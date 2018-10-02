What #metoo Means to High Tech
2/12/2018 01:51 AM EST
Many women including VerveCon founder believe that the fuel for the women-in-tech conference was none other than an ex-Googler's so-called "diversity memo."
So, who said there aren’t enough female engineers in Silicon Valley? This canard was shaken — if not shattered — Friday when 700 women gathered at the Santa Clara Convention Center for VerveCon, the first “women in tech” conference of its kind.
Speakers at the conference ranged from data scientists and UI designers to architects and directors of engineering, from companies that included Amazon, LinkedIn, Intel, Uber, Facebook, Survey Monkey, Juniper Network, Netflix and IBM.
As a reporter, I’ve covered tech conferences all over the Bay Area. But that was almost 20 years ago when I lived here. Last Friday, I was shocked to feel the energy from hundreds of passionate women (and a few brave men), who discussed everything from AI and IoT to search engines, UX, big data and security.
This was a conference different from anything I’ve ever experienced.
Unfortunately, over the last few decades, the hard reality that has gone unchanged is that women remain as a minority in their respective engineering teams. They are paid less, and they struggle to make their achievements visible.
Many women at the conference including VerveCon founder Sudha Kasamsetty, believe that the fuel for the women-in-tech conference was none other than an ex-Googler’s so-called “diversity memo.” That 10-page memo written last summer by a male software engineer arguing for less emphasis on gender diversity in the workplace, triggered a culture-war eruption in Silicon Valley.
It was a wake-up call to many women, including female engineering executives, who might have mistakenly thought the inequality between men and women in a workplace was a problem solved decades ago. Many women took the “diversity” memo personally, as an attack on their ability (or lack thereof) to do science, engineering and coding.
It made them — including myself — suddenly realize: “Whoa! We are going backwards!”
A sense of urgency — that “we must do something” for their engineering sisters — was obvious among the VerveCon crowd. But it is less evident that many male engineers or executives got the same memo.
After VerveCon, I was amused to hear from the male-dominant tech world comments like: “Men were not invited? Or they were simply not welcome? How did you keep men out?”
Guys, I get it. This conference — primarily developed by women and designed for women — put you in an awkward spot. The sight of all those erstwhile helpmeets playing the “Woman Card” might make you feel uncomfortable, if not threatened. However, seen positively, this role reversal offers men the opportunity to see workplace inequality in a different light — from the other side.
If you feel, for the moment, a little victimized, consider how women tend to feel all the time.
To be clear, VerveCon was open to men. Male attendees and speakers were welcome. Steven Lease, financial advisor at Morgan Stanley who was among a minority male audience at VerveCon, told me it wasn’t until when he became a Girl Scout leader that it dawned on him: “We as a society aren’t giving enough training to our girls.”
VerveCon 2019 is already in the works, with hopes that more men will take part.
‘Hidden Figures’?
People I met at VerveCon provided me a close-up view of the Silicon Valley’s changing landscape. As I’ve written, the area is becoming, more and more, a fast-growing data-driven marketplace.
Indeed, many engineers who packed VerveCon appear to hold titles and pursue careers as “data scientists.”
A conference room full of female data scientists evoked, for me, the female coders and mathematician who calculated flight trajectories for Project Mercury and other missions in the film “Hidden Figures.”
When I asked several attendees if the “Hidden Figures” scenario applies to data science, many said, “You can’t just assume that.” After all, even today, the typical female ratio among data scientists processing data at any given company is about 30 percent at best.
One attendee who used to work for a secretive startup called Silicon Valley Data Science confirmed a recent report that Apple earlier this year quietly acquired the startup’s data science and engineering team. The company’s specialists were analyzing data, helping clients improve their forecasts, operational efficiency, and customer relationships. Larger clients like Apple now want to own such data analytic skills internally. Hence the acquisition, she explained.
