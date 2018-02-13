Venturi Racing Talks Latest Formula E Power Technology
2/13/2018 01:01 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
In this video, Franck Baldet, the CTO of the Venturi Formula E racing team talks to Alix Paultre about the team's core inverter systems and their technical partnership with ROHM Semiconductor in Silicon Carbide power devices.
Formula E racing is entering a the new racing season with a huge boost in attention and participation from both fans and manufacturers. The entry of Porsche, Audi, and Mercedes guarantees to raise both the money in play and the competition on the track. When the category first opened, teams were restricted to the same battery, inverter and drivetrain to give them time to learn and adjust to the different driving dynamic of an electric car, which has 100 percent torque at zero RPM. Now that the teams can create and field their own drivetrain technology things will go into overdrive (pun intended).
ROHM will provide the full SiC power modules to the Venturi Formula E team, and the inverter for season four is 43 percent smaller and 6 kg lighter than the inverter for season two.
— Alix Paultre is a European correspondent for EE Times.