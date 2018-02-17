IoT Network Tracks the Weather
2/19/2018 00:01 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
The co-founder of a weather network and analytics company describes a proprietary IoT sensor network it is deploying to give it an edge.
Understory was built by two University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate students in 2012, Alex Kubicek and I. Our idea was to create a sensor that would measure and record weather in real-time to optimize business operations, improve safety and help people anticipate and prepare for weather events.
So far, the Understory network is deployed in five metro areas including Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Denver, St. Louis and Kansas City, covering six million homeowners. We have plans to expand to 75 metro areas, installing more than 5,000 sensors by 2020.
The road from a great idea to a new product passed through several challenges. Understory had a goal to build an innovative solution for the market that could withstand extreme weather and bypass common IoT pitfalls.
The heart of Understory’s analytics platform is what we call RTi, which stands for real-time and is also refers to Artie, a scientist diligently taking measurements in the field. RTi is a solid-state weather sensing device that detects hail impacts, rainfall and other real-time measurements and transmits them wirelessly to our cloud.
With no moving parts, RTi is well-suited for permanent installation in remote, harsh conditions. The proprietary hardware consists of a metallic sphere that simultaneously senses impacts of hail, wind speed, direction and rain, combining three sensors into one. Our team built RTi with off-the-shelf hardware that enabled us to cost effectively deploy a robust sensor network quickly.
Pressure, humidity and temperature measurements are performed by commodity components. RTi also uses cellular networks, giving us adequate bandwidth to provide real-time weather data. Our hardware is cellular carrier agnostic and adapts to the best carrier for the region. Due to its low maintenance and cost-effective construction, a network of devices can be deployed to capture hyperlocal weather phenomena in new ways.
Since Understory installs, maintains and upgrades the networks, making it easy for a potential site host to agree to the installation is a top priority. The networks were designed from the ground up to allow us to deploy an entire city of 50 or more sensors in less than three months
Iterating on the hardware was paramount as we encountered new challenges in the field. No one has deployed industrial weather networks in this manner before, so the learnings were critical to our success.
Our top design priorities included using sensors that can stay connected to our cloud 24/7 using only solar power. For security, we wanted a consistentcloud connection that enabled fast debugging, failure assessment and the ability to push out updates to counter cyber-attacks.
On-board digital signal processing and storage means only essential data is transmitted. If connectivity is lost, data is saved to be transmitted upon reconnection.
An RTi only needs servicing once every five years as opposed to the semiannual care traditional weather stations need. Installation requires a single wrench and takes less than an hour. The RTi self-calibrates and transmits data to the cloud moments after activation, enabling deployment of a metro network within a few weeks.
Combining these priorities allows us to scale our networks quickly and enables Understory to create an entirely new sensing infrastructure that provides accurate and timely measurements to our customers.
-- Bryan Dow is co-founder and vice president of deployments at Understory.