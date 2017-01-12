REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Semi Conscious

When Less is Moore

NO RATINGS

Remember the good old days when blindly following Moore's Law was the blueprint to success in the semiconductor industry? These days, migrating to the next node is much more complicated -- and expensive. Today's chip companies actually have to think.

Soothsayers have been predicting its death since the ink was still drying on Gordon Moore's 1965 paper, aptly titled "The Future of Integrated Electronics." Yet, here it is more than 50 years later and Moore's Law is still the governing principle of the semiconductor industry. Sort of.

The prediction that the number of transistors on a chip will double every 18 months is still taken largely as an article of faith, even though there is some debate about how long the industry can afford to keep up the pace. Virtually everyone agrees that keeping the pace with Moore's Law is getting more difficult. And expensive.

A new paper by Syed Alam and Greg Douglass of Accenture Strategy examines the issues surrounding maintaining compliance with Moore's Law and poses the question: Should we be blindly following it?

"It used to be that when you reduced the die size and moved on to the leading edge node you were getting the benefit of economies of scale. Now, we we get into sub-10nm, the cost is very high," Alam, the lead director of Accenture's semiconductor practice, said in a recent interview with EE Times.

Syed Alam
Syed Alam

"Our point of view is this: If you are going from 65nm to 45nm, the cost increase was marginally high. But now if you are going from 16nm to 10nm, the cost is significantly high," he added. "So now you have to evaluate your costs even more critically."

This is essentially the thesis of the Accenture paper, titled "Moore... or Less?" The time has long since passed when migrating a design to a more advanced node automatically paid dividends. Chip companies today need to think long and hard about when — or even if — to invest in more advanced chip design and production.

According to the paper, the cost of designing a chip alone has grown by a whopping 1,3000 percent from the 65nm node to the 10nm node. The good old days, when following the industry playbook and staying on pace with Moore's Law were the surest path to success, are gone. It's more complicated today, requiring chip companies to actually think.  

NEXT PAGE: Knowing When to Scale 

Page 1 / 2 Next >
View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
More Blogs from Semi Conscious
Apple's fingerprints may or may not be all over the collaboration between ancient rivals in the microprocessor market.
With the semiconductor industry's plans to transition to 450mm wafers on deep freeze, chipmakers are doubling down on 300mm fabs.
Beijing cried foul over Trump's decision to block the acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor. It should be prepared for more of the same.
While nearly all consumer electronics goods decline in price over time and most of the smartphone industry is scraping by on razor-thin margins, Apple and rival Samsung are upping the ante with flagship handsets that cost $1,000 and up.
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon