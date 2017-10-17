REGISTER | LOGIN
Hearables Cue Knowles Audio SoC

IA8508 targets “early-stage” OEM experiments
10/17/2017 08:00 AM EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Knowles Corp. is sampling an audio SoC to expand beyond its position in MEMS microphones. The company hopes to ride sockets in a wide variety of voice-enabled systems that it expects OEMs to ship over the next year.

Smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo are “just one form factor of many to come,” said Mike Polacek, a semiconductor veteran who joined Knowles earlier this year to head a new intelligent audio group.

“There will be a great deal of experimentation and innovation to determine what devices need voice compared to buttons or switches and at what level … we are at the very early stages.”

The company sees headsets as one significant emerging market along with experiments in everything from home appliances and thermostats to light switches and bulbs. Some products will only use voice to handle a few basic commands.

Leveraging its estimated 50 percent market share in MEMS microphones in handsets and other consumer devices, Knowles rolled out a mic with an embedded DSP earlier this year. The IA610 uses just 128 Kbytes of memory to handle basic tasks such as responding to a few wake words, but it “can’t do full speech recognition or respond to 100 wake words,” said Polacek.

The IA610 was the first fruit of Knowles’ acquisition in 2015 of Audience, a developer of audio algorithms on DSPs. Audience’s technology also fueled the new IA8508, an SoC supporting up to eight microphones, which Knowles hopes will lead to even bigger opportunities.

Three Tensilica DSPs lay at the heart of the 122-MHz chip, each optimized for different tasks. The HemiDelta is an ultra-low power, two-way SIMD floating-point DSP to keep the system on and listening for wake words; the DeltaMax is a four-way SIMD core optimized for performance; and the SSP targets low-latency jobs such as active noise cancellation in as little as 10 microseconds.

The IA8508 uses an ARM M4 and three optimized Tensilica DSPs. Click to enlarge. (Image: Knowles)
realjjj
Re: Aid for the hearing impaired
realjjj   10/18/2017 1:36:24 PM
You are right that the glasses part is not a must but glasses are the future for everybody and it would be weird only for the next couple of years. Glasses do need 3D sound localization and enhancing audio for everybody could be an interesting feature so I thought it's the most practical way to go about it.

If there is no room for enough mics in a hearing aid, I suppose a neckband headset could work. External hardware would only help in individual rooms so maybe it's not very practical. The Widex app allows you to select the directionality of the microphones, that's why i thought it might help. Granted, I'm not informed on hearing aids so maybe there are better things out there.

Les_Slater
Re: Aid for the hearing impaired
Les_Slater   10/18/2017 1:19:05 PM
Thanks, Thought of the augmented reality headset helping with a solution but was hoping to avoid the Star Trek fashion statement.Hearing aids, or some other head wearable, could help indicate what direction looking. But a room camera solution could do so also.The Widex seems rather gimmicky, having all audio streaming going through hearing aid would limit fidelity. Les

realjjj
Re: Aid for the hearing impaired
realjjj   10/18/2017 10:06:18 AM
Could be an interesting feature for glasses, focus audio on the speaker you are looking at (without external hardware). Beyond that, deep learning would need to be able to handle more complex scenarios.

Not certain but HoloLens might have 4 mics and you might be able to make an app for it to get things rolling. Likely Microsoft would be open to the idea too, good PR.

BTW have you tried something like this hearing aid? https://www.widex.com/en-us/hearing-aids/beyond-iphone-hearing-aids

Les_Slater
Aid for the hearing impaired
Les_Slater   10/18/2017 8:47:35 AM
Hi Rick, I'm 74 years old and have a moderate hearing loss. I manage fairly well since I have modern hearing aids. Can even enjoy audiphile, or near audiophile, music with over-the-ear (and over hearing aids) headphones, Sennheiser HD-600's. The one area that is difficult is voice intelligibility in crowded rooms, especially if there are reflective surfaces. I've been thinking for some time now that a few judiciously placed microphones and cameras, for instance in a conference room, could be monitored, and with beam forming DSP and optical imaging, could identify speaker's spacial locations and seperate out those speakers voices. A tablet app could be used to select a speaker and direct that voice to hearing aid.Les Slater Chicago - retired
