Sponsored: Winbond Introduces TrustME Secure Flash Memory aligned with Platform Security Architecture from ARM

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – October 24, 2017 -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced an expansion of its TrustMETM Secure Flash products portfolio aligned with Platform Security Architecture (PSA) from Arm.
As the industry’s first Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure Non-Volatile Memory, now with support for PSA, the TrustMETM W75F Secure Flash enables SoC and MCU vendors to design highly secure and certifiable solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, artificial intelligence and other demanding security applications. The foundational security principles of PSA combined with Winbond’s TrustMETM memory, provide a complete solution for secure hardware designs, trusted boot, firmware confidentiality and integrity, trusted factory initialization of devices and secured firmware updates.
With Winbond’s TrustMETM W75F technology, SoC and MCU designers can utilize any manufacturing process and connect to any Secure Flash density without being restricted to manufacturing only in process nodes capable of embedding flash memory cells. System designers can develop systems that are highly secure and scalable, in addition to being power-efficient and cost-effective.
Furthermore, Winbond’s expansion of TrustMETM W75F Secure Flash with PSA support enables secure execute-in-place (XIP) to ensure inherent root of trust, create mutual authentication with IoT cloud services, and securely store various keys, credentials, and certificates. The EAL5+ certified W75F Secure Flash provides protection against physical hacking attacks such as rollback, replay, man-in-the-middle, power analysis, and eavesdropping. Compared to conventional flash devices storing encrypted software, the secure XIP functionality of TrustMETM W75F Secure Flash eliminates the need for software shadowing and decrypting to additional RAM, thus achieving higher system level performance.
“Connected devices are being deployed at a rapid pace and to truly realize the benefits of these technologies, which have potentially life-changing implications, security can no longer be optional,” said Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager, IoT Device IP, Arm. “This is a shared industry responsibility, which is why Arm is working with partners, including Winbond, to shift the economics of security by providing a common framework for building more secure connected devices through PSA.”
“In an increasingly security conscious world, robust solutions for trusted boot and firmware updates are indispensable to IoT security foundation. Winbond TrustMETM Secure Flash strengthens the robustness of PSA implementations by securing code and data storage for trusted boot and firmware update using external secure flash,” said Hung-Wei Chen, Marketing Director at Winbond. “We look forward to continuing our support for secure memory solutions with our expertise and ability to meet the growing demand for secure and flexible solutions in the era of IoT.”
The TrustMETM W75F Secure Flash feature:
- Advanced Security
- Common Criteria EAL5+ secure certification
- Compliant with TCG Trusted Platform Architecture Hardware Requirements for a Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE)
- Individual device key for binding with master
- Bus encryption with a strong, one-time key
- Data integrity check
- Protection against side-channel attacks (SCA)
- Strong tamper-resistance features
- Secure execution in place (S-XIP) operation
- Low Power, Wide Temperature Range
- Single 1.65 to 1.95V supply
- 2mA active current, <1μA Power-down
- -25°C to +85°C operating range
To meet the growing demand for high-volume embedded solutions, Winbond TrustMETM memories are manufactured in Winbond’s wholly owned and secured 12-inch wafer fabrication facility in Taichung, Taiwan.
The first product in the family, the W75F32 at 32Mb density is in production and available for samples
Winbond will have displays of TrustMETM W75F Secure Flash and will be conducting demonstrations at Arm TechCon, Oct 24-26 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, US.
For specific details and for pricing on these products, please contact Winbond at TrustME@winbond.com.
